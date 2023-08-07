Plan a monsoon getaway in Goa with aqua yoga, coastal indulgence, fishing trail and more 

Goa is one of the key monsoon travel destinations in India. Keeping that in sight, Hyatt has launched its Goan HYline campaign, where summer and monsoon become your playground of unforgettable experiences! It's an all-inclusive invitation to dive headfirst into the magic of Goa with the hotel’s gateway offers at Grand Hyatt, Alila and Hyatt Centric.

Here you will be welcomed at 28 acres of colourful, tropical gardens and lush lawns that lead you to the edge of the enchanting Bambolim Bay. It's like stepping into a dreamland, right in the heart of Goa, where the vibrant nightlife of the North meets the tranquil villages of the South. Get ready for an action-packed monsoon escape with Aqua Yoga, spa indulgence, kids' playground and even a casino to up the ante! And when those moody skies appear, fear not as the diverse dining spaces have the perfect comfort food to delight your taste buds.

This is a lifestyle resort, tucked amidst swaying palms and lush green paddy fields in the serene South of Goa. It's like a cultural tapestry woven with contemporary architecture, making it a treat for your senses! Enjoy bespoke Alila Masterclasses, arts and crafts classes for the little ones and culinary marvels ranging from classic coastal delights to modern plated wonders.

If you're all about exploring the finest beaches, seeking buzzing entertainment and indulging in scrumptious dining, this is your ultimate launchpad! Just take a stroll on the main Candolim Road and you'll be surrounded by the heart-pounding energy of North Goa's attractions. You can also go for a thrilling Fishing Trail at Aguada. And amidst all this excitement, don't forget to savour a culinary journey like no other at Grok!

Prices vary. Until September 2023. Details available online.



