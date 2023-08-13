Discover an ideal Independence Day getaway

The long weekend that comes with this year's Independence Day is eagerly anticipated, so now is the ideal time to make plans for your well-earned break from work. This long weekend offers the ideal opportunity for a much-needed getaway, whether you decide to travel to an opulent seaside house in Bali or would like to embark on a shopping extravaganza in Dubai. You can reserve one of the breathtaking homes and locations on Airbnb's selected list for a quick getaway with your loved ones. Prepare to pack your bags and fly out for a fantastic vacation.

Embrace Sri Lanka’s countryside at Villa Ananya, Panadura:

Step into a perfect getaway from the busy city life at Villa Ananya! Located just 10 Km away from Colombo, this enchanting 3-room bungalow awaits you with its idyllic charm. Picture yourself relaxing by the inviting pool, which offers mesmerising views of the serene Bolgoda Lake. Delight in the calming ambience, complemented by the delightful presence of various birds that inhabit the surroundings. Villa Ananya is your ultimate lakeside sanctuary, where every moment promises to be an unforgettable escape.

Experience Dubai’s gorgeous Marina at this Luxurious 2BHK:

This stylish property offers easy access to everything that you and your group could wish for while travelling to Dubai. With direct access to Marina Walk and close proximity to the beach, metro, and marina tram, you'll find yourself perfectly positioned to dive into the city's vibrant offerings. The sun-drenched interiors of the property create an open, clean, and refreshing ambience, making it an absolute delight for your stay. From swimming and running to biking and indulging in an array of restaurants, cafes, and attractions - the possibilities when staying at this Airbnb are endless.

Relish the sun, sand, and beaches of Bali at The Sea Breeze:

Nestled near the tranquil Balian Beach lies the SeaBreeze Villa, an exquisite hidden gem waiting to be discovered by you for your long weekend getaway! Embraced by mesmerising black-sand shores and majestic volcanic cliffs, this captivating Airbnb offers a serene haven. With its two bedrooms that command sweeping views of the beach, the villa is unlike any stay you can imagine.

Indulge in a delightful experience with all your needs catered to ensure a comfortable and memorable vacation. From sumptuous organic breakfasts to daily housekeeping and rejuvenating in-villa massages, every detail is thoughtfully arranged. This Airbnb promises unmatched privacy, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the breathtaking allure of Bali beaches and spellbinding sunsets.

Discover the charms of Thailand at Villa Kamala, Phuket:

Escape to a tranquil haven nestled amidst the lush green hills of Kamala, offering breathtaking vistas of the world-renowned Kamala Beach and the mesmerising Andaman Sea in Phuket. The Villa boasts a plunge pool, a sky deck, and a large balcony, making it just the best villa for all your vacation pictures! You can choose to spend the day in the pool or rent a scooter to explore the beautiful beaches and culinary delights of Phuket. Whether it's unwinding with loved ones or immersing yourself in the beauty of the surroundings, the villa awaits to make your Thailand getaway truly exceptional.

Discover the vibrant country of Vietnam staying at this retro 2-bedroom apartment in Binh Thanh:

This chic apartment is located in the heart of the city of Binh Thanh, right next to the Pearl Plaza Shopping Mall, making it the ideal destination for travellers looking to shop. The main feature of this stay is its tastefully done modern décor, which gives the place a clean, elegant, and inviting look. Vietnam is a country rich with history, nature, and culture, and makes for a great addition to your bucket list!