Newly launched Le Méridien Amritsar offers a 360-degree view of the city's rich and vibrant history

Washing our feet with cold water and climbing down the stairs to enter Punjab’s religious and architectural marvel, the Golden Temple, instantly puts one at ease. They say that the gold-doused shrine makes time stand still, emanates peace and brings mindfulness. And we could sense that as we sat across the holy sarovar for over an hour, despite the scorching heat.

Amritsar, one of Punjab’s most loved cities, replicates this serene experience with each of its offerings whether it’s with tourist charms like the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, or its ghee-laden kulchas and poori chole. At the heart of each of these experiences lies impeccable hospitality and a delectable gastronomical scene. Taking cue, Le Méridien Amritsar marked its debut in the city very recently with 147 keys, and we decided to check it out.

Going by its motto, Savour The Good Times, the upscale international hotel, attempts to blend its European accents into the traditional contours of the city. The property is located within 1.5 km of the international airport and is surrounded by lush green fields with graceful sunrise and sunsets in the backdrop, like the ones you only witness in films.

We, however, missed experiencing the warm Amritsar morning and instead traded that for a morning nap in our Junior Suite followed by a hearty lunch at their multicuisine restaurant, Le Grand Café, on Day 1. The chef spared us the trouble of stepping outside and taste the delicacies that the city is known for by successfully curating the in-house experience with authentic dishes like Bun Tikki Chaat, Sarson Mahi Tikka, Soya Chaap and Methi Butta Kebab.

Le Grand Café

After sampling appetisers that could easily pass as the main course, we tried the one combination that got us to the city in the first place — Dal Makhani and Aloo Kulcha served with onion slivers and green chillies. While the former offered a burst of flavours with a perfect balance of spicy and savoury, the latter was a culinary delight and we did not hesitate to ask for seconds. Although we wanted to nap after this wholesome lunch, we had to keep our josh and spirits high for our outing to the AttariWagah Border.

When visiting Amritsar, this is an experience you do not want to miss. Picture this — close to 300 Indians, all cramped up in one stadium, singing patriotic songs till their lungs give out and cheering nonstop throughout the parade. It feels surreal. Unfortunately for us, the experience was cut short as it started to rain, which by Amritsar standards only meant one thing, it was time for some hot chai and snacking on the side.

Art installation at the entrance

The Main Lobby

Le Méridien Amritsar boasts a space, Latitude, that serves as a coffee house by day and transitions into a sophisticated cocktail bar by night. Here, in the evening, you can sample Petit Plates, portioned snacks paired with coffee, tea and even mocktails. We suggest you try the Spinach and Goat Cheese Spanakopita, Saffron and Jalapeño Arancini Cheese Balls and Chicken Tikka Tartlet.

Still full from lunch and then snacking, we decided to skip dinner and took an early start the next day. After the property’s signature breakfast buffet, we headed to the Jallianwala Bagh, a living testimony of the Indian Independence struggle. We then paid our respects at the Golden Temple, which is located within the same vicinity as the historic garden. There are also multiple shops and complexes around this area where you can shop for Punjabi jutti, hand-embroidered phulkari dupattas and also the city’s beloved papad and wadiyan.

Petit Plates at Latitude

Later, we visited The Partition Museum, which preserves memorabilia and documents from the India-Pakistan partition and it is definitely a must-visit. Our tour ended with a small pit stop at SG Thakur Singh Art Gallery. We headed back to the property for lunch at Asian Bistro, a Pan-Asian restaurant that debuts teppanyaki in the city.

While the space offers robust delicacies ranging from Penang Curry with Jasmine Rice, Golden Garlic Asian Green Dumplings with Water Chestnut to Pad Thai Noodles, it is the hand-drawn wall art and the overall design aesthetic that stands out. One thing we particularly remember is the multi-coloured horse, placed right at the entrance and how beautifully it symbolises the triumphant, confident yet noble and spirited elements of this city.

INR 6,125 onwards. At Ajnala Road. Nearest Airport: SGRDJ International Airport (approx 15 minutes).