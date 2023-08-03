We check into the newly opened The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, for a short and sweet mountain getaway

Exhausted after a long flight and a winding journey up the mountain, we finally reached our destination. All we craved for was a moment of respite in the comfort of our bed. However, the tranquillity was short-lived as an unexpected noise jolted us from our slumber. Annoyed, yet curious, we ventured out

onto the balcony and were greeted by a mesmerising sight of powered paragliding apparatuses soaring gracefully above the hotel’s infinity pool, bathed in the warm embrace of the setting sun. The mountains, like noble sentinels, stood silhouetted against the golden hues of the fading day, while a river meandered through the verdant valleys, reflecting the glistening light.

Powered paraglider flying above the hotel

Our stay at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, had already proved to be an unforgettable experience. Minutes later, the hospitality team stopped by to gift us a ganga jal kalash and extended a warm invitation to witness the Ganga aarti at the Skydeck. This proved to be convenient for us as we were already drowning in guilt as the possibility of visiting the ghats below had diminished, owing to the ongoing Chaar Dham Yatra at the yoga capital (Rishikesh).

Toya, Asian restaurant

The Skydeck Saga, a high tea, filled the air with the aroma of desi masala chai tempting our senses and teasing our hunger, but it was almost supper time. Eager to explore, we headed to the resort’s newly opened Toya, a contemporary Asian restaurant. There, we not only savoured their delectable signature dishes — like a sushi platter and tom yum soup — but also marvelled at the enchanting view of thousands of twinkling lights adorning Rishikesh and Dehradun from the outdoor deck.

Interiors of the Executive Suite

The resort, nestled amidst the tranquil foothills of Narendra Nagar, spanned over 12 acres, drew inspiration from the concept of biophilia. With 141 keys, including luxurious garden villas boasting private pools, the hotel offered a perfect escape into nature’s embrace. Among its four food and beverage outlets, Akasa stood out with its farm-to-fork philosophy, enticing us with an array of international and local delicacies prepared right before our eyes in an interactive open kitchen.

Akasa, the all-day diner

The next morning, we found ourselves back at the all-day poolside diner (Akasa), ready to indulge in its generous buffet spread. Choosing to sit outside, under wooden pergolas adorned with vibrant flora, savouring hot kulcha, chole, freshly cut fruits, croissants and a frothy coffee, doubled the joy of a short vacation and a lazy breakfast.

Also read: We check into Bengaluru’s Alara Lakehouse situated on the banks of the Gulakamale Lake to discover everything the new property has to offer

Hotel's infinity pool

Wandering around the pool after the sumptuous meal, we explored the whirlpool, the kid’s pool area, and the swim-up bar, all while enjoying unobstructed views of the serene Ranipokhari forest from this property perched atop the hill. Eager to pamper ourselves further, we made our way to the heavenly spa. The session began with a relaxing foot scrub, followed by a rejuvenating full-body massage. We emerged from the steam room with glowing skin and felt a renewed sense of vitality. The spa experience reached new heights when we were led to a tranquil room, where we were offered hot herbal tea and a cube of dark chocolate, a delightful conclusion to our spa day.

Heavenly Spa

Refreshed, we descended from our room to indulge in a delectable Garhwali thali lunch loaded with local delicacies like Bhatt Ki Daal, Gahat Ki Roti, Saag and Chaas. Satiated, we dozed off in contentment.

Also read: Brij Hotels unveil a new property in Kukas, Jaipur and we were among the first to experience it...

Aerial view of Rishikesh from the hilltop

Our next adventure at The Westin was a small trek to the hilltop, ascending a few hundred stairs before climbing a slope. The breathtaking view from the summit made the effort worthwhile as the clear Summer skies revealed sights of Ganga Ghat, the famous Ram Jhula, bits of Missouri and the Jolly Grant airport. On the way down, we discovered a decades-old chasm. We sat down in a camping tent with a bowl of Maggi for a filmy experience while listening to stories of other guests and how they made their trek memorable.

Hot chocolate at Haven Lounge

As evening fell, our highlight awaited — an hour of pure bliss in the bathtub, gazing at the panoramic vistas through the large windows while the sun bid its farewell. On our last morning here, we found ourselves at the infinity pool seated on a submerged bench listening to some soothing music. Our mountain-escapade concluded at Haven Lounge, where we cosied up in rocking chairs and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate and a couple of éclairs, content with where we were and how this quick holiday went.

INR 32,000 onwards. At Narendra Nagar. Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport - Dehradun (approx 28 km).