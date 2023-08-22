Celebrate autumn in California with these five sought-after festivals

A couple of weeks ago, we curated a list of summer festivals taking place in California, spread across July till September and now, we look at some fall events and activities that will surely enhance your next trip to Golden Bear State.

Wine O' Clock

No trip to California is complete without checking out the winemaking operations stretch across the state from Siskiyou County in the far north to the Cucamonga Valley. This September, you will witness state-wide special tastings, festivals, concerts, tours and wine-paired meals with top chefs and vintners — all coinciding with grape harvest time. September 01-30.

Hello, Halloween!

The biggest Halloween party on the planet takes place every October 31 in West Hollywood and there, you will find over a thousand vampires, zombies and even Marilyns. Make sure you put on your best costume at this free, adult-oriented Halloween that promises live entertainment, DJs and food trucks as well as some additional spirited events. October 31.

The Danish Cheer!

Solvang is one of California’s most distinctive communities and every year, they celebrate their heritage and pay tribute to the founding members with a three-day Danish Days festival in mid-September. It features parades, folk dancing, Scandinavian arts and crafts, live music, storytelling historical re-enactments of Viking culture and much more. September 15-17.

All that Jazz!

One of the longest-running jazz festivals in the world, Monterey Jazz Festival began in 1958 and showcased the titans of the jazz world, from Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday to Herbie Hancock and Esperanza Spalding. It is held in the 20-acre Monterey County Fairgrounds annually on every third weekend of September and this year, you should look out for 50-plus concerts, panel discussions with the artistes, workshops and exhibitions. September 22-24.

Magic Mushroom

From famous fungi like porcini and chanterelle to morel, more than 3,000 types of mushrooms grow in Mendocino County, so it is only appropriate that a 10-day-long festival celebrates this feat. The Mendocino County Mushroom and Wine & Beer Fest boasts wine and beer-tasting paired with menus at numerous restaurants. You will also find cooking classes, workshops, presentations, guided mushroom-foraging hikes, concerts, theatre productions and art shows throughout the county along Mendocino’s stunning coastline and primaeval redwood forests.