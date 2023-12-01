Get into the festive mood at the Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace Dubai 

Habtoor Palace Dubai has reopened its beloved Winter Garden, a charming winter market set to intrigue visitors from November 1, 2023, through January 31, 2024. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, this winter paradise ensures a magical experience for families, friends, and visitors from all walks of life.

The Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai is popularly known for its diverse offerings that cater to a wide array of preferences. Food enthusiasts can explore a scrumptious selection of upto 50 kiosks, each serving delicious cuisines to satisfy varied preferences and palates. Some of the featured food vendors include Sauce, Hot Chocolate, Gelato Divino, Casa Pons, and Mama Cita. Guests can relish their meals at picnic-style tables decorated with twinkling fairy lights that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Live entertainment will further uplift the experience.

For families with children, the Winter Garden provides a dedicated play area where youngsters can enjoy hours of fun. In addition to playtime, kids can engage in interactive workshops, where they can partake in activities like perfume making, candle making, soap making, and more. All necessary materials for these workshops are included in the pricing. Furthermore, the Winter Garden is a pet-friendly destination, welcoming furry friends to join in the festivities and spread the winter cheer.

Speaking about the Winter Garden, Saeid Heidari, General Manager, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, said, "We are excited to welcome the return of the Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai. The Winter Garden has become an annual tradition that Dubai's residents and tourists eagerly await. This year, we have curated an even more immersive experience, combining culinary delights, family-friendly entertainment, and the spirit of the season to create unforgettable memories for our guests."

As December approaches, the Winter Garden undergoes a festive transformation, with the installation of a high Christmas tree that can be spotted from Sheikh Zayed Road, creating a spectacle for all. The Christmas season is officially accompanied by a tree lighting ceremony together with live performances that fill the air with festive cheer. Santa Claus will make a special appearance to delight the younger guests, making it a must-visit for families during the holiday season.

To streamline the entry process and enhance the guest experience, visitors can purchase their vouchers through the Loyal by AHG app with prices starting from Dhs25. These vouchers redeemed on food and beverages within the Winter Garden by displaying the QR code in the app.