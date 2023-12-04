Surge in tourists promises for a spectacular season in Kullu-Manali for the hospitality sector

The hotel industry in the picturesque Kullu and Manali region of Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a bustling year-end tourism season, hoping for a fantastic turnout as tourists begin to flock in after the restoration of roads and the arrival of snowfall. After facing substantial losses due to natural disasters during the monsoon season, the industry is experiencing a steady increase in tourist arrivals, according to reports.

The current occupancy stands at 40-50 per cent, and with the anticipation of snowfall, hoteliers are optimistic about reaching full capacity, especially during the Christmas-New Year week. Gajender Thakur, president of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA), expressed his enthusiasm while speaking to a media organisation, stating, “We are expecting 100 per cent occupancy during the Christmas-New Year week.”

Despite the positive outlook, caution is advised in certain areas, as roads to Keylong and Sissu have been blocked due to moderate snowfall in Lahaul Valley and adjoining high-altitude regions. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution when planning visits to these areas.

The hotel and allied industries in Manali and Kullu are hopeful that snowfall in the higher regions of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti during the winter will significantly benefit their businesses. As the region experiences cloudy weather and icy winds, the North and South Portals of the Atal Rohtang tunnel received substantial snowfall, with Keylong being the coldest at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures across various locations in the region have dropped further, with the local meteorological station predicting dry weather for the next eight days and a further decrease in temperature.

As the year-end festivities approach, the Kullu and Manali region is poised to captivate tourists with its scenic beauty and winter charm, promising a memorable experience for visitors.

