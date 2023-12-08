Indians prefer tried-and-tested destinations, reveals report

As the year draws to a close, let's take a look at where Indians travelled the most during the period from January to November 2023. Domestically, the destinations in 2023 look the same as in 2022, New Delhi and NCR was the most booked destination according to a report by the digital travel platform Agoda. And for Indians travelling abroad Thailand’s capital, Bangkok leapfrogged Dubai to claim the top spot.

Commenting on the travel trends in 2023, Krishna Rathi, Agoda Country Director, India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives said that destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka and Malaysia recently announced allowing visa-free travel for Indians and for Thailand alone, this caused a 26% search increase from Indians in the ten days immediately following the announcement.

Also read: World’s cleanest destinations to escape the haze

The rankings with the most booked destinations underscore a distinct inclination among Indians for tried-and-tested destinations, showcasing a preference for all-time favourites that have lots to offer to any type of traveller no matter how frequently they are visited.

When it comes to international travel choices, Indians consistently favour short-haul destinations across the region. Chart-topper Bangkok and fifth most popular destination Pattaya are poised to further strengthen their appeal, with the recent announcement of visa-free travel for Indians to Thailand. The other most popular destinations for Indian travellers are Dubai in second, Bali in third, and Singapore in fourth.

Also read: Surge in tourists promises for a spectacular season in Kullu-Manali for the hospitality sector