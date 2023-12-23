Mexico unveils Inter-Oceanic train, boosting connectivity from Gulf to Pacific

In a significant move, the Mexican government has inaugurated the Inter-Oceanic Train, marking the initiation of a flagship initiative. The train line spans the nation’s narrowest point, linking the Gulf Coast to the Pacific Ocean. The project, spearheaded by president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, aims to stimulate investment in the southern regions of the country.

The Inter-Oceanic Train is designed to accommodate both passengers and cargo, offering a three-hour journey from the coastal hub of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz state to the Pacific port of Salina Cruz.

According to reports, Lopez Obrador envisions the project as a key driver to attract investments, particularly from sectors such as car manufacturing, technology, and semiconductor production. Additionally, the government is eyeing opportunities for industrial development in a dozen parks within the vicinity, including the significant installations of the state-run oil company Pemex in the port towns.

The train line has been presented as a potential competitor to the Panama Canal, which faced operational challenges this year due to a historic drought. Lopez Obrador highlighted the interest from Asian countries, stating to media sources, “All the Asian countries are very interested because Panama is at capacity.” However, some analysts suggest that the rail line’s shipping capacity may only be a fraction of that of the canal.

Officials also disclosed that additional lines connecting to the main rail line of the Inter-Oceanic Train are expected to be completed in the coming year. One such branch will link to the Mayan Train, another flagship project inaugurated recently, facilitating travel from the southern state of Chiapas to the popular tourist destination of Cancun upon completion.

Despite these ambitious projects, concerns have been raised about the Mayan Train, which has reportedly exceeded its budget nearly fourfold and is still far from completion, according to experts.