Here are six pet-friendly winter vacation destinations in India

If you love to travel, it should go without saying that your true passion is discovering new locations. But envision being in a beautiful setting, such as a beach or the mountains, with your beloved furry friend by your side. It certainly sounds bizarre. Travelling with pets used to be difficult, but now that there are places and accommodations in India that welcome them, it's much more doable and straightforward. We bring you six locations where you can go with your pet this winter.

Mumbai

Mumbai is the most pet-friendly city in our nation and has a busy downtown area, a tropical jungle, and a port coastline. In addition to frequently hosting activities like adoption drives and pet parties, the cafés and restaurants in the city also provide special pet food. You can even stroll around the Juhu beach with your furry companion and take in the beautiful sunset vista. In reality, ZOIC Pet is the city's biggest pet park where you can let your dogs run free and have fun.

Kerala

Kerala, which is known for its houseboats and backwaters, is the second most popular destination for pet owners. The houseboats in the state greet you and your dogs with open arms, whether you're visiting Kottayam or Munnar. They make sure you and your pet have a secure and comfortable voyage by providing top-notch amenities for your furry friend, such as food and bedding, among others. Even dog-watching services are offered by some resorts so you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about your pet being left behind. You can go on a cruise or have a picnic next to the waterfalls if you want to go out with your best friend.

Goa

Goa, a well-known tourist destination, is among the top places to travel with a pet. There are many lodging alternatives that accept pets, including cottages, homestays, and villas. They support pet-friendly travel and offer a variety of amenities for convenient travel. Additionally, Goa's restaurants have mouthwatering snacks and meals that your pet can enjoy while you're away.

Puducherry

There are numerous pet-friendly hotels and resorts in Puducherry. The best months to visit this city are from October to March when the weather is nice and you can spend time outdoors with your furry friend. At the beach in Auroville, you may go swimming, sunbathing, and even organise a picnic with your dogs. Even boat rides and surfing are options for the more daring.

Ooty

Another well-liked pet-friendly vacation spot is Ooty. The hospitality of this place for you and your animal buddy, whether it be hostels, hostels, or cottages, will astound you. One of the rare places in India where you can stay with your pet uncharged is in this city. While strolling, you can take in the gorgeous valleys, hills, and lakes. Even if you want to stay inside, this location provides a serene natural setting for rest and relaxation.

Jaisalmer

Both affordable and luxurious accommodations with top-notch amenities are available in Jaisalmer for you and your pet. The majority of lodgings in this city also welcome pets at no extra charge. You can take your pet on camping trips, desert safaris, or lengthy walks while visiting the city.