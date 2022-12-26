Here is how to cater to your pet’s nutritional needs in winter

It's important to feed your pets the right meals in the right quantity. Each day, pets require a particular ratio of water, protein, carbs, fats, vitamins, and minerals to sustain their regular physiological activities. Like people, pets also have different dietary needs. For example, adult pets have different needs than puppies, kittens and other young animals.

Sources stated that special dietary requirements apply to pets who are lactating, diabetic, or pregnant. To prevent or treat health disorders including obesity, diarrhoea, arthritis, thyroid, and other conditions, an appropriate diet is crucial. Most pet meals fall short of nutritional requirements and must be topped with nutrient-rich foods like Henlo. These nutrients assist your pet's metabolism and immune system.

Pets eat more in the winter because they need a little more fat to stay warm and avoid freezing. When the temperature drops, pets will move and exercise less. As a result, their metabolism slows down and they consume fewer calories. In this circumstance, they should consume fewer foods that are high in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals yet low in calories and carbs. Here are some tips on how to adjust your pet’s diet in the winter season.

For dogs, increase the calorie nutrition in their diet

Even though most dogs love to play and go outside, they become lethargic in the cold. According to studies, canines exposed to freezing temperatures need two to three times as many calories as pets exposed to milder temperatures. The increased calorie intake produces greater fat storage and insulation while minimising and balancing the calorie loss caused by shivering.

Always serve warm food to aid in digestion

In the winter, don't you warm up your food several times before eating? Dogs aren't any different, though. Since dogs digest food similarly to humans, we should infer that warm meals benefit them in the same ways that they do for us.

Consider giving supplements or a nutrition topper

Since we don't always follow our diets, humans also need some extra supplements. As the weather changes, many pets' eating habits also alter. You can add supplements to their diet or top off their meals with nutrition toppings to make sure they are getting the right amount of nourishment.

Keep an eye on their coat and behaviour for signs of nutritional deficiencies

You know how your knees ache and back ache, how you have spots on your body due to deficiency? Pets can also show signs of malnutrition, such as dull, brittle coats and dry, flaky skin, just like humans. One should check for the symptoms and accordingly make dietary modifications.