Five best destinations for immersive travel

Immersive travel has grown in popularity over the years, especially with Gen-Zs. Experiencing a place the way locals do is unique and memorable. Here are some well-known destinations you can immerse yourself entirely.

Pondicherry

This laid-back destination offers an immersive and memorable experience. You can enjoy the nuances of the place by travelling by foot or renting a motorbike, just like a local does. There is a range of bakeries and cafes to try the Fraco-Tamil cuisine with delicacies like smoked eggplant, soya pancakes and rice baguettes. There are many beaches where you can take boat trips or stroll. If you are a spiritual person, there are many temples and churches to worship. There are handcrafted goods at the local markets, such as Kora grass bags, coconut shell bowls and custom-made footwear if you want souvenirs.

Goa

This destination is a favourite among Indians for its beautiful beaches, vibrant, cosmopolitan culture and unique cuisines. The best way to commute is to rent a motorbike. Try visiting less-seen beaches but always carry your sunscreen lotion, sunglasses and water bottle. There are many heritage sites to visit, from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to the Mascarenhas mansion in Anjuna. The local cuisine has Portuguese and Kankoni delicacies. The food ranges from freshly-baked local bread to abundant seafood to sweets like Bebinca and Serradura. It also includes local whiskey like cashew feni and urrak. Goa celebrates many festivals, so visiting a local festival is a must-see. Goa’s nightlife ranges from gourmet food to pulsing nightclubs and beach parties.

Also read: 11 best value for money accommodations to keep in mind for your next travel

Mumbai

While it is most famous for being the home of Bollywood, Mumbai always has something new to offer. The best way to see the city is by walking or public transport like buses and trains. Mumbai is home to many creative people, so see the murals and street art at the Chapel Road area or a production at the Prithvi Theatre. You can also taste local street food like the famous vada pav Maharashtrian fish, Parsi mutton dhansak and Mughlai kheema pao. Mumbai boasts several Irani cafes, including Kyani & Co., one of the oldest Parsi cafes. The Colaba Causeway market is a place to practice your bargaining skills and is home to antique stores and historic cafes. You can also hike on the beautiful hills just a few hours outside the city or visit the museums and beaches.

Colombo

There are a variety of places to go and things to do in Colombo. You can go around the city using the tuk-tuk or the open-deck bus. There is no shortage of options when it comes to shopping in Colombo, but the bustling Pettah Market, especially the Floating Market is an experience by itself. Mt Lavinia is one of Colombo’s more laidback suburbs filled with great seafood restaurants on the golden beach. The city is a world full of flavours and spices. It is a must to relish famous dishes like Sri Lankan fish curry, dhal curry and vegetarian kottu. Entertaining live music, delectable food, bustling casinos, and thriving nightclubs make the nightlife of Colombo. You can also get a massage at an Ayurvedic spa.

Singapore

While Singapore’s public transport is widespread and efficient, one fun way to explore is by E-scooters or bicycles. Explore the Kranji Countryside and its many farms. Some are open for touring and selling fresh produce. Try to brew local kopi and bake Singaporean kuehs. Popular Singaporean dishes like laksa, chicken rice, nasi lemak and bak chor mee are a must-try. If you’re a culture buff and thrill-seeker, Haw Par Villa, an 8.5-hectare Asian cultural park, and the Botanic Gardens are just for you. Look out for public art sculptures by renowned local and international artists as you tour the sights. Keep an eye out for murals all around the island. Haji Lane is known for its beautiful art and murals. It is one of Singapore’s indie neighbourhoods with cool cafes, bars, and homegrown boutiques.

Also read: 5 essential must-haves for your summer trip