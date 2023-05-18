5 essential must-haves for your summer trip

With the sweltering summer making us uncomfortable, it is the perfect time to get away and go on a much-needed vacation to beat the heat. Whether you’re planning a beach trip, exploring new cities, or trekking through mountains, the right travel accessories can make all the difference in ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience. Here is a list of must-have travel accessories to pack for your next summer vacation.

Luggage Cover:

Personalised luggage covers are in trends and how! Nasher Miles offers a wide range of flamboyant luggage covers to protect your bag. Double stitched and elastic, they protect your suitcase against dirt, scuff marks, and scratches. They covers also have snap buttons at the bottom to keep them in place. Moreover, personalised luggage tags are made of premium PU leather, which makes them soft, lightweight, and durable. What’s more? You also have the option of personalising vivid colour labels with your name, so you can identify your suitcase at first sight. They also come with an adjustable buckle strap.

Luggage Cover: Rs 899

Luggage Tag: Rs 249

Available at Nasher Miles luggage cover , Nasher Miles luggage tags

Sleepables Neck Pillow by Centuary Mattress

Neck Pillow:

With constant travel, long flights and car rides, our sleep goes for a toss; or we find ourselves falling asleep on the go and then waking up with a stiff neck, numb lower back, or a massive headache. Neck pillows have thus become a must-have travel essential for comfortable sleep. Sleepables Neck Pillow by Centuary Mattress offers sufficient neck or lumbar support. It is made from memory foam that has been molded with a firmness that is just adequate for the neck support.

Rs 754

Available at Centuary Mattress

WOW Skin Science Sunscreen SPF 55

Sunscreen:

Wherever you are and wherever you go, sunscreens are a must; they protect your skin from the glaring rays of the sun is very important, as well keep it moisturised. WOW, Skin Science Sunscreen SPF 55 does exactly that. Infused with the goodness of raspberry extract, avocado oil, carrot seed extract, and vitamin E, it offers broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays and photodamage. With a lightweight formulation that is non-greasy, it also protects skin from dehydration; helps in reducing wrinkles and fight brown spots. This sunscreen is without any benzophenone and oxide colour.

Rs 549 onwards

Available at: Wow

Flip Flops by Solethreads

Flip Flops:

For a trip during the summers, flip flops are your best companion. If you are looking for slippers that will provide you comfort over long walks, then search no more as Solethreads is here with a unique range of flip flops for both women and men.

Rs 599 onwards

Available at: https://www.solethreads.com/

Waist bag from Tripole



Waist bag:

While on a trip, there are many important things that we need to keep safe but handy. Waist bags do the job perfect. Tripole’s travel waist bag is made using the A-Okay polyester fabric and careful stitching. It also has a detachable and adjustable waist belt with push-clip buckles, and available with two side pockets and two small front pockets.

Rs 529

Available at Tripole

