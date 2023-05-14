Here are five lesser-known tourist sites in Chennai which you should visit 

Chennai is a city filled with multiple amazing tourist destinations, from Marina Beach to Mahabalipuram to Fort St. George. However, there are many other attractions that may not get as much attention, but can nevertheless provide both locals and tourists a unique and fascinating experience.

Tirusulam Hills and the Hidden Lake

The Tirusulam Hills is an area that is bound to fascinate nature lovers, fitness fanatics, or anyone who just wants to get away from the city. Situated one kilometre away from the Chennai Airport, the Tirusulam Hills has a lush green cover that encloses a number of small lakes. When it isn’t foggy, travellers can treat themselves to a scenic view of the city. This area is also home to a temple, a mosque and a church. The mountainous terrain of this area makes it a hotspot for all sorts of trekkers, joggers and cyclists, but for safety, be sure not to stay till dark.

The Theosophical Society

For those interested in spirituality, in gaining knowledge, or wish to experience nature up close, the Theosophical Society is a must-see. Founded in 1895, this 260-acre land in Adayar is home to numerous religious buildings that are dedicated to various religions across the world. In addition to this, the Society is home to the Adyar Library and Research Centre (ALRC), which houses a magnificent collection of books.

In addition to this, the Huddleson Gardens has a variety of flora. Most of which have been labelled. In the middle is a 450 - year - old Great Banyan Tree with roots covering 40,000 square feet. The Society is open from Monday to Saturday from 8.45 am to 10 am and 2 pm to 4 pm and is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Dakshinachitra Museum

Dakshinachitra or ‘Picture of the South’ is a place that will fascinate lovers of art and history, as well as those fascinated with heritage and culture. This living - history museum showcases a variety of crafts, performing arts, architecture and lifestyles, found across South India. It is also a collection of 18 authentic houses, each having its own contextual exhibition. These homes were purchased, broken down, transported and lastly reconstructed by professional artisans or Stapathis who belong to the places from where the houses were bought.

If one wishes to become more familiar with South Indian culture and heritage, then one need not look further than here. The museum is located on East Coast Road, Muttukadu, Chengalpet District and is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on all days of the week except Tuesday.

Broken Bridge

This bridge in Adayar was built in 1967 to enable fishermen to commute from Santhome Beach to Elliot's Beach. However in 1977, the bridge partially collapsed due to the strong river currents and to date, it hasn’t been repaired. It has gained traction as a filming location for movies like Vaali and Aaytha Ezhuthu and for the breathtaking view it offers during sunrise and sunset.

De Monte Colony

Located near St. Mary’s Road in Alwapet, this colony has become notorious for being one of the ‘most haunted neighbourhoods in Chennai’. According to legend, in the 19th century, the entire colony was owned by a Portuguese businessman named John de Monte, who was afflicted by many tragedies, including the mental instability of his wife and the untimely death of his son. It is now believed that the entire colony is haunted.

The colony is made up of uniform, dilapidated buildings and is completely abandoned, which adds to the spooky vibe. In addition to this, it is home to numerous tales that can cause goosebumps. Though the presence of ghosts can be debated, this location will nevertheless be a thrilling experience.

