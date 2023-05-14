This Mother's Day make your mom feel beyond ordinary by taking her on an experiential trip to these resorts

Your Mother will have the chance to take in the breathtaking architecture, savour genuine regional fare

Give your mum the gift of a lifetime this Mother's Day: an unforgettable vacation. This will show her how much you value her. Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, take her to one of these wonderful heritage resorts for a tour through other civilisations.

Every place, from the opulent palaces of Rajasthan to the serene eco-retreats of Kerala, is a unique experience that offers a voyage that will leave her with lifelong memories. Your Mother will have the chance to take in the breathtaking architecture, savour genuine regional fare, and take part in distinctive cultural events that will leave her with priceless memories.

Experience authentic Kerala

This eco-friendly resort on the shores of the Arabian Sea offers a peaceful and sustainable vacation experience offering the experience of authentic Kerala. With nature as its constant companion, this hidden gem offers a truly unique experience that will leave you and your mom feeling rejuvenated and inspired. The true magic of Marari Beach Resort lies in its connection to the nearby village, where you can immerse yourself in the traditional way of life of the local fisherfolk. Watch as they bring in their daily catch or try your hand at fishing like a true local. Indulge in a range of rejuvenating spa treatments or take a leisurely stroll on the beach as the gentle breeze and the sound of the waves transport you to another world. And when you're ready to refuel, enjoy delectable meals that are made from locally sourced ingredients and reflect the flavors of the Malabar coast.

Get into gastronomical indulgence amid the coral reefs

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to a culinary experience like no other at Tilar Siro Andamans, the definition of an island paradise. Situated on Havelock Island in the Andaman Sea, the resort offers 25 rooms with breathtaking views of the coastline and azure waves surrounded by tropical vegetation. The charming pool and coconut grove offer a serene and tranquil escape for your mom. Tilar Siro Andamans prides itself on its culinary offerings, with a focus on fresh seafood and a menu featuring regional and international cuisines. The resort's expert chefs create a delectable array of dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Indulge in the delicious food and enjoy a peaceful and rejuvenating vacation with your mom in this island paradise.

Experience the Backwaters of Kerala: A World Without Walls

Embark on a boat ride through the mesmerising Vembanad Lake to reach Coconut Lagoon, where you can soak up the local culture of the Kuttanad region. Stay in a 150-year-old traditional tharavad home with breathtaking views of the backwaters and indulge in authentic Kerala cuisine. More than just a resort, Coconut Lagoon is a destination that transports you to a world without walls, preserving the traditional architecture and culture of the surrounding village. The resort's staff, coming from the local community, provide fascinating stories and homegrown wisdom. Committed to preserving the fragile ecosystem and the region's unique flora and fauna through sustainable living practices, Coconut Lagoon is an experience your mother will cherish this Mother's Day. Book a stay at Coconut Lagoon and immerse yourself in the pulse of Kerala's traditions.

Discover the old-world charm: Travel back in time

This Mother's Day, give your mother the gift of a fascinating piece of history in the lap of luxury. The period furniture, artwork, and mesmerizing views of the harbour will transport your mother to a bygone era while still offering all modern amenities. Brunton Boatyard promises an authentic and unforgettable experience that your mother will cherish for a lifetime.

Each of the 22 thoughtfully designed rooms in this historic hotel offers mesmerising views of the sea. Imagine sipping a warm cup of tea on a cozy balcony, mesmerised by the sights of fishing boats and ships lazily passing by. Witness delightful dolphins frolicking in the waters or breathtaking sunsets over the palm-fringed shores of Vypin Island, while the tranquil cries of cormorants and gulls add to the serene ambiance. At Brunton Boatyard, every moment is a treasure, and your mother deserves nothing less than the very best.

Discover the enchanting charm of the last royal kingdom of Sri Lanka

Treat your mother to an unforgettable experience by immersing yourselves in the rich cultural heritage of Kandy, the last royal kingdom of Sri Lanka. Jetwing Kandy Gallery offers guests a stunning location to discover the city's fascinating stories and landmarks of cultural, religious, and architectural significance. From the historic Temple of the Tooth to traditional cultural dance performances and the city's charming streets, Kandy offers a truly authentic Sri Lankan experience.

As part of the Jetwing family, Jetwing Kandy Gallery provides novel luxury experiences that seamlessly blend with the city's rich culture. With luxurious accommodations, breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, and a wide range of activities to choose from, a stay here promises to be an experience like no other.

