Basohli, of Jammu and Kashmir, being developed as a hub for water sports

On Tuesday, the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, promoted the town of Basohli, a major water sports destination and off-beat tourist stop in Jammu, for the adventure tourism and leisure and heritage tourism it offers.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir collaborated with Bani Basohli Development Authority to celebrate World Environment Day. This was done by performing cultural festivities and other events at the Tourist Reception Centre Basohli.

The festivities were formally inaugurated by Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, J-K, and DDC Chairman Kathua Col. Mahan Singh. The dignitaries visited the Departmental Stalls and interacted with the local artisans, who produced handloom and handicraft products. They also appreciated the Basohli Painting exhibition.

The main highlight of the day-long celebrations were the water sports activities organised by the Department and the captivating cultural performances by artistes from the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. The performances included folk dance, songs, and music.



The Secretary said that the Department of Tourism is committed to promoting Basohli as a major tourist destination of J&K. "The department shall make all endeavours to bring it to the global tourist map with modern-day state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure," he added.

He also said that critical gaps will be addressed by the Tourism Department, especially those in the Swadesh Darshan scheme and other similar schemes of the Union Tourism Ministry. The Secretary encouraged all the stakeholders present for the event to join hands with the Tourism Department so that Basohli reaches greater heights.

