How to tell there's a shark in the water

Chances are that you are here as a domino effect of being traumatised, much like us, after watching the viral video of a Russian man being attacked and killed by a tiger shark off a beach in Egypt. Well, while we can not save you from the hungry jaws of a clingy shark, we have done some research to help you prevent the situation. Here are three ways you can tell there's a shark in the water.

>> A school of fish jumping in a particular region can be an indicator of a shark or a similar predator attempting to prey. So, be aware of your surroundings.

>> If you see several sea birds diving into the seawater in a concentrated area, chances are that the area has a school of fish they are feasting on. The same school of fish can attract other predators like sharks as well. So, better steer clear of that area.

>> Spotting a dark shadow or a fin is probably the clearest sign of a shark. It's best to not leave the land once you spot either of these.

Apart from these, it's usually recommended to avoid places like piers or fishing areas as sharks have a strong sense of smell and thus will be attracted to discarded bait and fish guts. Even electrical currents sent out by struggling fish caught in nets or fishing lines attract sharks.

