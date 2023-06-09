Set-jetting destinations for avid movie and web show lovers

Set-jetting is when travellers visit the shoot locations of their favourite films and TV shows. This has been a growing trend in the travel industry, now even more than ever mainly due to streaming services taking viewers on a picturesque journey with their content. Here are some destinations where some of the most talked-about films and shows have been shot.

Spain - House of the Dragon

The municipality La Calahorra was reimagined as Pentos, one of the cities adjacent to the seas of Westeros. One of its staple landmarks, the medieval castle Castillo de La Calahorra, acts as the seat of House Targaryen. In House of the Dragon, the scenery of King’s Landing can be found in two towns, Cáceres and Trujillo in the Extremadura region. The scene where King Viserys and Laena get to know each other was shot in the Gardens of Santa Clotilde in Lloret de Mar.

Romania - Wednesday

The Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni serves as the exterior location of Nevermore Academy. The roof was digitally altered for the story. The residence of Casa Monteoru in Bucharest, the ornate staircase and stained-glass windows of Casa Niculescu-Doborantu in Budapest helped create the school’s overall interior. The annual competition between the four main Nevermore factions was filmed at Brănești and Sterbei lakes. Buftea Studios in Bucharest is where all the sets for the show were constructed.

New Zealand - Lord of the Rings trilogy

Tongariro National Park served as the main setting for the land of Mordor, and its Mount Ngauruhoe was used as the stand-in for Mount Doom. The Hobbiton set is near the town of Matamata on New Zealand’s North Island. The Putangirua Pinnacles were the setting for the roads of the dead seen in Return of the King. The woods in Wellington were a stand-in for Hobbiton woods, where the hobbits hid from the Nazgul. Other locations include Kaitoke Regional Park for Rivendell and Harcourt Park for the Gardens of Isengard.

London - Bridgerton and Harry Potter

The exterior of the Bridgerton family’s Wysteria-clad mansion is found at Ranger's House, south-east London. Hatfield House serves as the home of the Featheringtons and as the Gentleman’s Club. Bridgerton scenes set in the King's hallway and dining room were shot at the Syon House. It was also used for the study and dressing room of Simon Basset. London is also home to many Harry Potter scenes. Leadenhall Market served as Diagon Alley and Reptile House at London's Zoo, where Harry spoke to a snake. Scenes for Gringotts Wizarding Bank were filmed in the grand interior of Australia House.

