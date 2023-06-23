Visit California for these 5 summer fairs and festivals 

Need some Californian summers! If you are planning to spend the rest of your soaring summer vacation at this Golden Bear State, you might want to hop onto the abundance of music festivals, culinary weeks, county fairs, and car shows that the Western US state is hosting from July to September. Thankfully, you have got us so you don’t need to sit and research what to add to your itinerary and whatnot. Below, we list some of the summer fairs and festivals that you must check out.

Summer Fairs and Festivals in Sonoma County will take place from August 12-13. With live music, local food, arts and crafts vendors, farm animals, and iconic microbrews, this renowned wine region will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Summer Festivities in Morgan Hill from June till August will feature a free live show, local food trucks, and refreshing wine slushies. On July 04, you can experience the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest, the Freedom Run, a street music festival, Cruise and Car Show, and Fireworks on the Green. Also, at the free Friday Night Music series, you can watch the Bay Area’s favourite musical acts.

Who does not love a little Renaissance Festival? On July 15, the Central Coast Renaissance Festival returns to Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo where you can experience the era’s legendary characters like William Shakespeare, Sir Walter Raleigh, and Sir Francis Drake bought to life by hundreds of people dressed in their finest attires.

At the Plein Air Festival and Watermelon Extravaganza in Oceanside, the Oceanside Museum of Art will pay homage to the city during its bi-annual on July 15-22. The event includes plein-air painting sessions, workshops, and a juried exhibition with awards. Mellano Farm Stand’s watermelon festival returns July 15-16 with local vendors and the event will also feature a farm stand full of flowers and produce.

Torrance Summer Nights Concerts will possibly be the best for you to soak in the city’s party life. Running through September 3, the event will take you to local musicals, and movies and also feature a special performance by the Palos Verdes Symphonic Band. Watch out for DJs spinning their way through the 60s, SKA, Motown, Northern Soul, Funk, Disco, and 80s music.

You should check out other fairs and festivals namely Summer Nights and Ghost Town Alive, Return to Knott's Berry Farm, the Pacific Coast Fog Fest, Arroyo Grande’s Art in the Park and Big Ditch Market, Gilroy Rodeo, Classic Car Weekend in Atascadero and California Wine Festival - Carlsbad & Santa Barbara.

