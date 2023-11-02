Sun tourism: A rising trend in the world of travel

The world of tourism is experiencing an extraordinary surge in popularity, driven by a unique convergence of factors. The lingering uncertainty of the pandemic, the widespread embrace of remote work, and the magnetic influence of travel-savvy influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok have all contributed to this remarkable trend. Additionally, the growing disposable income among the younger generation and their passionate desire to explore the world further fuel this remarkable growth.

In the vast realm of tourism, which has historically encompassed well-established categories like medical, business, and religious tourism, a newcomer has emerged - Sun Tourism, often referred to as Solar Tourism.

Also read: Bhutan's Royal Highland Festival increases Layap earnings via homestays, boosts tourism

Understanding sun tourism

Sun tourism caters to those who cherish sun-drenched days and seek destinations that offer an abundance of sunshine. Whether nestled amid mountain ranges or along pristine beaches, these sun-soaked destinations beckon travellers with the promise of endless golden hours. For those who yearn to bask in the glorious sun, especially as winter approaches, we have curated a list of destinations across the world, offering warmth, sunshine, and a rich tapestry of experiences. Check out these places which guarantee memorable journeys.

Napier-Hastings, New Zealand: Nestled in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay, Napier-Hastings offers a delightful blend of culture and seaside charm, with a reputation for sunny weather. Visitors can enjoy top-notch wines in the region's vineyards and wineries while soaking in the sunshine. The distinctive Art Deco architecture of Napier adds a unique touch, and its pristine beaches provide a tranquil escape.

Sentosa Island, Singapore: Sentosa Island in Singapore is the epitome of sun travel, a tropical oasis where visitors can relax on scenic beaches like Siloso and Palawan while enjoying water sports and a vibrant nightlife under the warm tropical sun.

Kutch, India: Kutch in Gujarat, India, with its vast Great Rann of Kutch, offers a captivating canvas for sun tourism. The white salt flats in this salt desert create a surreal sight when bathed in the Indian sun. The Rann Utsav, a cultural celebration, transforms the barren expanse into a kaleidoscope of colours during sunsets.

Jorhat, India: Located in Assam, Jorhat provides a secluded getaway with its serene atmosphere and tea gardens. Visitors can explore tea estates like the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, immerse themselves in the cultural tapestry, and enjoy the warmth of the sun amidst lush landscapes.

Punakha, Bhutan: Nestled in a lush valley, Punakha offers a serene haven for sun tourism with its terraced farms, the magnificent Punakha Dzong, and the convergence of the Mo Chhu and Pho Chhu rivers.

Also read: Tourism in Greece surges to record high despite heatwaves and wildfires

In summary, these destinations provide diverse geographical landscapes, tropical climates, and a multitude of opportunities for sun tourism. Travellers seeking a revitalizing and memorable sun tourism experience can explore these sun-drenched locales where every moment is bathed in the golden glory of the sun.