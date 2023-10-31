Bhutan's Royal Highland Festival increases Layap earnings via homestays, boosts tourism

The Royal Highland Festival in Bhutan is proving to be a transformative force in the lives of the indigenous Layap people, offering them opportunities to host travellers in homestays and enhance their livelihoods, stated reports. This annual celebration of Bhutanese culture not only serves as a source of cultural pride but also acts as a means for Layaps to embrace tourists, share their heritage, and bolster their financial prospects.

Also read: Tourism in Greece surges to record high despite heatwaves and wildfires

During the recent Royal Highland Festival, which draws domestic and international tourists, over 500 visitors opted for homestays, as there are no hotels in the region, making homestays the preferred lodging choice for guests, reported a local media outlet from the country.

One of the primary appeals of these homestays is the inclusion of modern amenities. The level of comfort left many visitors highly impressed, stated reports. It's a mutually beneficial situation where visitors receive excellent services, and homestay owners can earn thousands of ngultrum (the local currency).

To improve the living standards of these homestay hosts, the government has allocated funds for essential infrastructure, including toilets, secure horse stables for guest safety, and concrete footpaths within the villages.

Also read: Thailand to scrap visa requirements for Indian and Taiwanese tourists to attract more visitors

During the 12th Five-Year Plan, the Bhutanese government invested Nu 6 million in these initiatives, with an additional Nu 3 million contributed by the Department of Tourism for the construction of flush toilets, according to sources.