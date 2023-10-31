Thailand to scrap visa requirements for Indian and Taiwanese tourists to attract more visitors

Thailand is rolling out a visa waiver for tourists from India and Taiwan, effective from next month through May 2024, in an effort to boost tourism as the high season approaches. Previously in September, Thailand lifted visa requirements for Chinese tourists, who were the country's primary tourism source pre-pandemic, accounting for 11 million of the record 39 million arrivals in 2019.

According to the latest government data, between January and October 29, Thailand saw 22 million visitors, contributing 927.5 billion Baht (USD 25.67 billion).

As stated by spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, tourists from India and Taiwan will be allowed to enter Thailand for 30 days. In 2021, India ranked as Thailand's fourth-largest tourism source market, with around 1.2 million arrivals, trailing behind Malaysia, China, and South Korea.

The tourism sector has exhibited growth with the increasing presence of airlines and hospitality chains targeting Indian travellers. In its quest to offset sluggish exports affecting economic growth, Thailand aims to attract roughly 28 million visitors in the current year.

This move is anticipated to boost tourism, promote economic activity, and strengthen the country's position as a sought-after travel destination. Travellers from India and Taiwan will now have the opportunity to explore the beauty and cultural richness of Thailand without the hassle of visa requirements, further expanding the horizons of tourism in the nation.