This luxe eco-glamping stay in Nagaland will make your Hornbill Festival trip memorable

When winter arrives in India, it brings with it an impressive line-up of cultural festivals. Among them, the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland stands out as a celebration of the diverse indigenous cultures of the Naga tribes. From December 1 to December 10, the Naga Tribal Village comes alive with traditional music, entrancing dances, captivating arts and crafts, thrilling sports, mock battles, delectable cuisine, and enchanting recitation of folklore, all showcasing the unique Naga culture. Witnessing this festival featuring the exuberantly dressed Naga tribes is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

To ensure visitors enjoy this visual spectacle to the fullest, The Ultimate Traveling Camp (TUTC) is unveiling its eco-luxurious Kohima Camp after a 3-year break. The camp will be open for the entire duration of the festival, from November 29 to December 12.

Nestled amid the forested hilly slopes and a short 20-minute drive from the festival venue, Kohima Camp offers eight intimate, ultra-luxurious canvas tents. They seamlessly blend modern comfort with sophisticated design elements inspired by the region's natural beauty. TUTC's team of expert guides, known for their top-notch training, will craft custom itineraries filled with enthralling activities and excursions based on your preferences.

In addition to the guided Hornbill Festival experience, the team will take you on thoughtfully curated visits to tribal villages, unveiling the rich tapestry of the region's ancient culture and diverse influences. Explore authentic traditional Naga villages, each with its unique character, some inspired by Japanese and British cultures.

Expect delightful surprises, musical sundowners, cultural exchanges with local tribes, campfire tales, and engaging discussions on various aspects of local culture, during your visit. Kohima Camp by TUTC is a 3.5-hour drive from Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.



