World Tourism Day 2023: Embracing the joy of exploration

The sheer delight of venturing into the unknown corners of the globe is a sentiment like no other. Immersing oneself in diverse cultures, heritages, and traditions, and meeting people from various walks of life broaden horizons and reinforce the understanding that our world is a treasure trove of experiences.

From the allure of nature, wildlife, bustling cities, untamed jungles, vast oceans to towering mountains, each terrain offers a unique expedition awaiting discovery. Travelling to different countries, delving into their histories, connecting with their people, and participating in their rituals infuses us with the exhilaration of exploration and wandering. Tourism, thus, plays a vital role in promoting the significance of this enriching journey.

Every year, on September 27, the world comes together to celebrate World Tourism Day, an occasion aimed at emphasizing the value of tourism globally and bringing to light the joy and excitement intertwined with travelling. As we prepare to commemorate this special day, let's delve into some essential aspects:

Date: World Tourism Day is an annual event celebrated on September 27, falling this year on a Wednesday.

History: The inception of World Tourism Day can be traced back to 1979 when the World Tourism Organization first announced it. However, the official celebration began in 1980. The choice of September 27 for this celebration is significant as it marks the anniversary of the adoption of statutes by the World Tourism Organization.

Significance:

This year, the theme for World Tourism Day is "Tourism and Green Investments." The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has identified investments as a pivotal aspect of the recovery and sustainable growth of tourism. World Tourism Day 2023 underlines the critical need for more targeted investments that benefit people, the planet, and prosperity.

The event calls for innovative solutions, moving beyond traditional investments to support economic growth and productivity. World Tourism Day 2023 stands as a unified call to action for the global community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners, and private sector investors to rally around a fresh tourism investment strategy.

As we observe World Tourism Day, let us not only celebrate the joys of exploration but also acknowledge the collective responsibility to invest in a sustainable and vibrant tourism industry, ensuring a better and more harmonious world for generations to come.

