W Goa to host the Mainstreet Art Festival at Rockpool

Get ready to dive into a tropical coastal haven at Rockpool at W Goa this weekend. The luxury hotel will transform into a pulsating canvas of creativity to host the upcoming Mainstreet Art Festival. This open-air extravaganza is not just a cultural reverie; it's a promise of an exhilarating evening filled with art, live beats, delectable cuisine, and a celebration of creativity against the backdrop of breathtaking sunsets.

W Goa

Picture a fusion of live art, extraordinary talent, and a diverse musical ensemble that breathes life into the atmosphere.​ The festival will feature over 50 local brands and artistes from Goa, including Rey&I (swimwear), Brown Rice Studio (clothing), Pal's Ado Handmade Gifts (live accessories maestro), Clamistry Studio (accessories & jewelry), Dreamcatchers Goa (dreamcatchers), Nidra Arts (wind spinner), Asymmetry Anagha (mandala), Artlia (resin art), Elya (poke art), Shobhna (tarot card reader), Curiousletters (calligraphy), Vikram Paranjappe (speed artist), Ekaterina Tolmach (art & ceramics), and more, will turn this festival into a celebration of local talent.

Mainstreet Art Festival poster

As the sun dips below the coastal horizon, witness the magic unfold against the sea-side affair. The interplay of colours at the art exhibit promises to be a visual spectacle while live music will get you grooving on the floor. Beyond the spectrum of art and music, the event fosters a sense of community.

Venue at night

Visitors can interact with fellow art enthusiasts, exchange ideas, and celebrate a myriad expressions of creativity. Visitors can also indulge in a tantalising array of cocktails and gourmet delights. You can also bring your furry friends to the venue!



Saturday, November 18, 5pm upwards. At Rockpool, W Goa, Vagator.

Price: INR 100. Bookings on Insider.com

