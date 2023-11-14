W Goa to host the Mainstreet Art Festival at Rockpool
The event is an invitation to immerse in art, music, food and community against the backdrop of coastal charm at an award winning venue.
Get ready to dive into a tropical coastal haven at Rockpool at W Goa this weekend. The luxury hotel will transform into a pulsating canvas of creativity to host the upcoming Mainstreet Art Festival. This open-air extravaganza is not just a cultural reverie; it's a promise of an exhilarating evening filled with art, live beats, delectable cuisine, and a celebration of creativity against the backdrop of breathtaking sunsets.
Picture a fusion of live art, extraordinary talent, and a diverse musical ensemble that breathes life into the atmosphere. The festival will feature over 50 local brands and artistes from Goa, including Rey&I (swimwear), Brown Rice Studio (clothing), Pal's Ado Handmade Gifts (live accessories maestro), Clamistry Studio (accessories & jewelry), Dreamcatchers Goa (dreamcatchers), Nidra Arts (wind spinner), Asymmetry Anagha (mandala), Artlia (resin art), Elya (poke art), Shobhna (tarot card reader), Curiousletters (calligraphy), Vikram Paranjappe (speed artist), Ekaterina Tolmach (art & ceramics), and more, will turn this festival into a celebration of local talent.
As the sun dips below the coastal horizon, witness the magic unfold against the sea-side affair. The interplay of colours at the art exhibit promises to be a visual spectacle while live music will get you grooving on the floor. Beyond the spectrum of art and music, the event fosters a sense of community.
Visitors can interact with fellow art enthusiasts, exchange ideas, and celebrate a myriad expressions of creativity. Visitors can also indulge in a tantalising array of cocktails and gourmet delights. You can also bring your furry friends to the venue!
Saturday, November 18, 5pm upwards. At Rockpool, W Goa, Vagator.
Price: INR 100. Bookings on Insider.com
Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @ranapriyamvada