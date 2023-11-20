The rich sports culture of the USA and beyond

The USA boasts a rich sports culture based on the people’s deep interest in a diverse range of sports, ranging from American football, basketball, baseball, motorsports, golf, tennis and more, backed by a history of iconic athletes and legendary teams that have left an indelible mark on the nation’s sporting landscape.

The NBA, the premier basketball league in the United States, has franchises at some of the country’s most iconic cities. While most of these cities are known for their basketball teams and other sports, they also offer an array of diverse and captivating experiences beyond the courts. In each city, a world of cultural, culinary, and recreational delights awaits visitors, perfectly complementing the exhilarating sports action. The 23-24 annual season debuted on October 25, inviting visitors to dive into the diverse array of culture, entertainment, and sports that these dynamic NBA cities offer. Go USA focuses on inspiring travellers to experience the country’s vibrancy, culture, and infinite possibilities unlike anywhere else in the world.

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Union Station

Denver, Colorado, is a city that offers a diverse array of outdoor adventures and cultural experiences. Food enthusiasts can savour a range of culinary delights, from authentic Western cuisine to international flavours, complemented by local wineries and breweries. Shopaholics can explore top brands or discover unique, locally crafted goods. Denver’s vibrant arts and music scene and its museums provide endless entertainment options. Sports enthusiasts can cheer for professional teams across various sports, including the city’s most well-known teams like the National Football League’s Denver Broncos, Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies, the National Basketball Association’s Denver Nuggets, the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids. Explore Denver’s walkable city centre, and if you are lucky, catch an exciting game, or tour state-of-the-art sports venues.

Detroit, Michigan

This thriving Michigan city, home to classic American car culture and the origins of soul music, also created that irresistible techno beat, the famous Coney Dog, and unwavering Lions football pride. As a culture capital, a foodie magnet, and an international trendsetter with an uncrushable spirit, Detroit entices visitors to stroll streets and alleys filled with bars, restaurants, architectural gems, live music venues, and art installations. Sports are part of the Detroit DNA. Enjoy the exciting District Detroit, a 50-block sports-and-entertainment zone featuring the home venues of four professional sports teams within walking distance of each other. Cheer for the home team at various hockey, football, basketball, and baseball games.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Indiana

The best way to describe Indianapolis is friendly, funky, and hospitable. Start your day off with breakfast at a farm-to-table restaurant, where your meal is sourced just steps away from Indiana’s rich farmland. Shop at trendy, local boutiques. Explore over sixty pieces of public art, where Indy pride is prominent and photo opportunities are a must. Sports is also integral to the city with various events taking place around the year. Watch a game in the Wholesale District – within a few blocks you can tour three state-of-the-art stadiums and arenas, home to the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts, National Basketball Association's Indiana Pacers, and Minor League Baseball Indianapolis Indians.

Charlotte, North Carolina

NascarHoF Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city with several personalities. It is famous as the epicentre of thrilling NASCAR auto racing, but it is also a refined, cosmopolitan metropolis with numerous stately neighbourhoods, notable museums, and memorable restaurants. In addition to its warm Southern hospitality, Charlotte features great spots for outdoor recreation and speciality shopping that draw visitors from all over the country. Sixteen NASCAR teams are based in and around Charlotte, which is why the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Hendrick Motorsports Complex are top attractions in town. If you want to see an actual NASCAR race, head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. There are plenty of other professional spectator sports that visitors can take in as well: Carolina Panthers football, Charlotte Hornets basketball, and Carolina Hurricanes hockey.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis river view

Imagine a city where you can step out of your hotel and into a kayak, right into the Mighty Mississippi River, where Stone Arch Bridge and St. Anthony Falls will take your breath away, where you can watch a ball game at Target Field, one of the best baseball stadiums in America, then take in a touring Broadway show; and where you can give your credit cards a workout at all sorts of shops and your taste buds a massage with award-winning cuisine. That city is Minneapolis, a mix of urban sophistication and outdoor action. Several professional teams – baseball’s Twins, football’s Vikings, women’s basketball’s Lynx, men’s basketball’s Timberwolves, and hockey’s Wild – in addition to the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers -- are all based in Minneapolis. Several major venues drawing enthusiastic fans no matter the season include the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the xGames in 2017 and 2018, Super Bowl LII in 2018, and the Final Four tournament of NCAA men's collegiate basketball in 2019.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland

Cleveland's sports culture is deeply ingrained in the city’s identity, with passionate fans rallying behind their beloved teams. However, before indulging in the sports-filled enthusiasm, the city awaits to be explored for its cultural roots. Start your day with legends like The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, and Prince at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Explore hundreds of exhibits in the I.M. Pei-designed museum on Lake Erie's waterfront. Get hands-on at The Garage, then satisfy your appetite at West Side Market, a historic public market with over 100 vendors offering diverse cuisine from pierogis to Cantonese fare. At night, it is time to hit the courts again for a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is the home of LeBron James, and even though The King has moved on, the city is a great place to catch another thrilling matchup before starting your trip home.