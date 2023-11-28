Five luxury getaways for that much-deserved year-end vacation

After a year of meeting work deadlines and responsibilities, you deserve a break. As the year-end approaches, seize the moment to wrap up work and make the most of the Christmas and New Year holidays with a luxurious vacation.

Whether with your soulmate, friends, or family, these idyllic settings, including opulent palaces, serene Himalayan retreats, and tropical paradises, promise to rejuvenate your spirit so you return to 2024 with a fresh outlook.

Noormahal Palace, Haryana

Noormahal Palace stands out as an opulent choice for dream weddings, offering a royal experience reminiscent of Indian Maharajas. Blending Rajputana and Mughal architecture, this luxury palace hotel embodies India's rich royal heritage, creating an ideal setting for special occasions. A stay here is nonetheless a memorable affair with its notch-up offerings.

Noormahal Palace

Cordelia Cruises, Mumbai Port

Looking to party on a cruise? Cordelia Cruises sets itself apart with an authentic Indian touch, offering a unique and enriching cruise experience. Indulge in a culinary journey crafted by the best chefs, showcasing India's diverse culinary heritage, or enjoy carefully curated experiences like the Balle-Balle show and Bhangra performances.

Also Read: Cordelia Cruises continues its East Coast journey, this time from Vizag to Chennai, here's what to expect

Cordelia Cruises

Kanak Estate, Jaisalmer

Kanak Jaisalmer redefines the desert experience through sustainable practices and local empowerment. Blending camping thrills with contemporary charm, this boutique desert camping experience offers comprehensive packages, including camel and jeep safaris, cultural programs, and exquisite dining experiences.

Kanak Estate, Jaisalmer

Also read: Here are six luxury resorts in India ideal for romantic getaways

Amal Tamara, Kerala

Amal Tamara, a luxury holistic wellness Ayurvedic retreat in Kerala, is an award-winning centre that offers carefully designed programs based on the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. It helps to provide a transformative experience with personalized treatments based on your unique needs, body composition, fitness goals and more.

Amal Tamara, Kerala

Anopura, Rajasthan

Anopura is located in the tranquil landscape of Rajasthan. The resort is embarking on a significant expansion, doubling its capacity and unveiling seven new rooms named 'The Fields.' The resort offers a wide selection of accommodations, including traditional countryside villas, luxurious villas with lap pools, and glass villas with private temperature-controlled plunge pools. Guests can immerse in a range of experiences, from safari drives and invigorating massages to farm cooking classes and exclusive dining opportunities.

Anopura

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada