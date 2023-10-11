The emergence of the 'GenerAsian' traveller

As Hilton releases its 2024 Trends Report, the leading global hospitality company has discovered an emerging generation of Asian travellers who are pursuing travel that will enable them to better understand their identity. Dubbed the 'GenerAsian traveller' are Asians who are inspired by self-discovery and have a desire for a deeper understanding of their own cultural and ancestral heritage through travel.

In a global survey conducted in collaboration with Ipsos, a resounding chorus of travellers across Asia have expressed a growing confidence in self-exploration.

In India, a staggering 85 per cent of respondents reported they feel proud about the rising popularity of their country of origin as a travel destination, as well as the international popularity and appreciation for Asian food, design, and culture.

This shift in global taste can be attributed to globalisation, where international audiences now have better accessibility and insight into Asia through pop culture and social media. Alongside this, the region has seen much greater representation in entertainment, food and beverage, and other industries -from the nation’s matchmaking traditions featured on a popular reality dating show to its local innovation, design, and cuisine receiving international recognition.

Access to local, gastronomic experiences is a priority for Indian travellers

Priorities differ among travellers when it comes to selecting their accommodation. For some, convenience might be key, but for others, price point remains at the top of mind. In line with their travel motivations, Indian travellers are more likely than travellers from other countries surveyed to book their accommodations based on access to unique local experiences. In fact, a substantial 77 per cent of Indian respondents indicated that they are likely to do so, compared to the 65 per cent average across all countries surveyed in Hilton’s global study.

When it comes to the types of experiences Indian travellers seek during their trips, 91 per cent of respondents unequivocally ranked exploring local and traditional food and beverage as the most critical to them. A substantial majority also indicated a desire to connect with the local community when they travel (90 per cent), and gain a deeper understanding of the local history and heritage of the destination they travel to (87 per cent) - suggesting a reassuring desire for more authentic travel experiences.

Food and beverage also showed as a unifying passion point across Asian respondents in Hilton's 2024 Trends Report survey, with respondents across China, India, Japan, and Singapore all ranking culinary experiences as the top budget priority for their travel plans next year.

To ensure they are able to prioritise travel in the coming year, four in five (82 per cent) Indian travellers are reducing spending on other areas of their lives, which is considerably higher than the global average of 64 per cent. Travellers in India are also more inclined than the majority of their global counterparts to spend more on travel in 2024 than they did in 2023 (81 per cent in India versus 65 per cent globally).

As industry observers have noted, the underlying drivers for Indian travellers’ appetite for travel go beyond pent-up demand and reflect the country's growth story. Unlike respondents from countries like Japan, Germany, the US and the UK, India’s middle- and upper-class consumers may also have a healthy pool of pandemic savings to tap into for their travel plans.

Understanding generational differences in global travellers’ expectations

These insights were commissioned as part of research for Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report, which sought to uncover the profile of the 2024 traveller, while also zooming in to understand what the desires and preferences will be for the different generations. Following a global survey of more than 10,000 travellers from nine countries and in-depth interviews with dozens of Hilton travel experts, the report uncovers four themes expected to be the catalysts of change and innovation for travel in 2024 and beyond:

Travellers Will Invest in Their Sleep: Gen Zs are the most intentional about winding down, with 21 per cent regulating their workout routine, and 25 per cent avoiding alcohol before bedtime. In India, respondents ranked listening to music or podcasts (51 per cent) and choosing a trusted hotel brand with consistent mattress quality (41 per cent) as their top sleep considerations.

Travellers Will Value Connectivity and Personalisation: 80 per cent of global travellers surveyed said it’s important to be able to book their trip entirely online, with 86 per cent of Millennials and 83 per cent of Gen Zs leading the charge. In India, 85 per cent of travellers also agreed, with 88 per cent of Millennials driving these expectations.