Solo explorations: Rediscovering the world as a solo traveller

Travelling solo is one of the most exhilarating experiences. It is a journey as within as it is without. Many things need to be clarified about solo travel, especially for women. It is generally considered unsafe and boring. However, solo travel is about exploration of the world around us while opening our minds to things and experiences we never experienced. There is an intangible difference between a tourist and a traveller. Solo exploration brings out the traveller within us. In solo travelling, we explore the culture, belief and essence of a place while feeling the pulse of the place. It is not about a merry-go-round of popular tourist spots but dancing to the rhythm of the place, says Saniya Puri, founder of LIVETOTAVEL. Here are some tips from Saniya.

Embracing the unknown

The first step in solo exploration is winning over your fear of the unknown. Deciding to travel solo to a new place may seem like a daunting task. However, it is not as lonely as you might think. Today, travel is a massive and flourishing industry. There are astute travel professionals who can guide you through your solo travel, like LivetoTravel. They will help you to prepare a detailed itinerary and make your trip to a new destination hassle free and enjoyable. However, brushing off unreasonable fear and allowing yourself to experience the thrill of travelling solo is pivotal.

Digital detox

In the age of digitalisation, detoxing from digital chaos is imperative to live a healthy, happy and balanced life. A digital detox can be described as unplugging from your phone, tablets and laptops and reconnecting with people, nature and your environment. The constant email, tight deadlines and relentless scrolling on social media can affect your health mentally and physically while creating a stressful environment for yourself and the people around you. Solo travel is one of the best ways to unplug and rejuvenate yourself. Unplugging helps to reconnect with people and nature. Surrounded by scenic beauty, exploring a different culture, striking a conversation with local people and fellow travellers are effective ways to find your balance and relaxation.

Self-reflection

In the hustle and bustle of city life, we rarely get time for self-reflection. It is proven that to succeed in life, we must rethink our goals and objectives. Most of our problems are caused by needing to assess our goals and direction. Like everything, our goals also become redundant with time. Reviewing our goals from time to time is pivotal in understanding our journey better. The best way to reassess goals is through self-reflection. When travelling in a group, sitting alone in a quiet place makes it difficult to reflect on life. However, solo travelling allows us to spend time with ourselves and reflect on our lives, goals, etc. Unplugging gives us time to assess ourselves and plan our future actions.

Self-reliance

In solo travelling, we become self-reliant. As we venture into an unknown place, we rely on our decision-making and problem-solving ability. We learn to navigate challenges without relying on others. This helps to build self-reliance in us. Solo travelling also inculcates resourcefulness and adaptability.

Embark on an adventure

Solo travelling is the best way to embark on an adventure. Deadlines and commitments mark our daily lives, and embarking on an adventure trip is the best way to break the monotony of routine. Solo travelling gives the option to explore the thrill of an adventure. There are many options for adventure travellers, like trekking, scuba diving, skydiving, and bungee jumping, to name a few. Exploring solo adds a sense of freedom to your experience, creating a space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

This may appear as one world, but there are millions within. Every living being has a different perception, hence a different world. When we step out of our normal environment and embark on a solo trip, we expose ourselves to other culture’s different and contrasting beliefs. As we explore solo, we evolve and become humbler. Solo exploration brings a sense of freedom and self-reliance by breaking the shackles of fear of the unknown. It helps us unplug ourselves from life’s chaos by providing time for self-reflection and personal growth.