5 pet friendly hotels in Dubai

If you happen to visit the website of hotels, a new icon, mostly that of a dog with the words – pets welcome – can be prominently seen on many of them. There has been a recent uptick in the number of hotels that welcome pets and it is not only the large hotels that are providing this facility. Hotels that welcome pets are in high demand as more and more individuals prefer to take their furry friends on vacation with them.

In addition to the essentials like food and water, pet-friendly hotels often provide facilities like outdoor play spaces and dog runs. If guests have peace of mind that their pets are welcome, they wouldn’t mind even if the hotels charge an extra ‘pet fee.’

Allowing guests to bring pets to a hotel has many advantages for both the hotel and the guest. Guests who bring their pets to hotels tend to stay at the same chain more frequently. Guests who travel with pets are more likely to return to hotels that make them feel welcome.

Helping guests relax and not fret about their pets are a few hotels in Dubai that welcome the pets as warmly as they welcome the human clients.

1. V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton provides for pet friendly rooms, and they will ensure that your pet’s stay is as enjoyable as yours.

2. While enjoying a vacation at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, or if you’ve checked in for business, leave the worries about looking after your pet to the hotel’s competent staff.

3. Vida Hotels and Resorts have many tempting offers for its guests all throughout the year, but by far the best one for visitors from in and across the world is that they welcome pets.

4. As for W – Dubai Palm, it treats your furry friend as royalty. The Palm pampers your furry friends offering everything from pet beds, a customised in-room dining menu and toys to keep them entertained during your stay. They allow pets up to 18 kg, which is also the case with most other pet-friendly hotels and resorts.

5. At Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, the first boutique hotel in Dubai, certain floors are pet-friendly.

At all these hotels Book a PETcation of dreams. Don't worry about leaving your furry loved ones behind, enjoy a perfect petcation at one of the above mentioned hotels, whether you visit for business or fun!