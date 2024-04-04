Summer escapades

Driven by the desire to unwind, explore, and escape the heat, Bengalureans are planning their next getaway with much anticipation. Bia Sandhu, an image stylist, wants to focus on relaxation and winding down from daily stresses. After extensive travels in Europe, she’s heading with her family to Punta Cana, a town in the Dominican Republic known for its splendid beaches. “The weather is tropical so it’s perfect to just enjoy the sun by the beach and evenings will be really cool and pleasant. After working hard like we all do through the year, we plan to just sit by the beach and destress,” she says.
For many, the timing also aligns perfectly with the conclusion of a stressful exam period with families planning to take a deep dive into popular summer vacation destinations. Aliasgar Vadnagarwala, has chosen Turkey for its rich history and spectacular landscapes. “Food is one of the main reasons I want to visit and my children want to enjoy the hot air balloons in Cappadocia. Weather is around 22 degrees which is pleasant and definitely better than here,” shares Vadnagarwala who will be travelling on April 28.
Ranjini Nambiar, founder of Footloose Yatra Consultants notes that due to ‘Visas getting tougher to procure on short notice, many are opting for destinations like Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey. Mahipal Singh’s agency in Nagarathpete is also bustling with bookings for international destinations like Dubai and Turkey. “Turkey is getting a lot of bookings this year. Also, in summers, normally it is hot in India. So, people prefer to go to European countries like Spain and France that are colder,’ says Singh, adding that Europe however is always a favourite destination among Indians.
While international destinations are a hit, Bengalureans are also exploring areas near to them for a quick getaway amidst their busy schedules. Rachna Shivale, a travel enthusiast, shares her plans to drive to a nearby location to get away from the hustle of city life. “We are going to Bandipur, a national park in Mysuru since we want to enjoy a long drive. The resort is nestled between forests and it’s green everywhere. Being away from technology and network will be a good break from all the daily hustle,” says the 32-year-old Bengalurean.
Last week, the city recorded its highest temperature in the last five years. Amidst the soaring temperatures and no relief, many are also looking to travel to cooler places to get some much-needed respite from the heat. Arun Kumar, owner of a rental car service has noticed a strong preference for South Indian hill stations.
“People are mainly looking for Kodagu, Ooty, and Wayanad,” he adds. Gayathri S, a post-grad student says, “We are planning to go to a cool hill station like Kodaikanal or Ooty.” Nambiar also agrees, adding, “Everybody wants to escape the heat. All the hills of Gangtok are doing pretty well.” She also highlights that demand for Kashmir has increased because of the tulip season with advanced bookings pouring in as early as two months ago.