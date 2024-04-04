Summer escapades

Driven by the desire to unwind, explore, and escape the heat, Bengalureans are planning their next getaway with much anticipation. Bia Sandhu, an image stylist, wants to focus on relaxation and winding down from daily stresses. After extensive travels in Europe, she’s heading with her family to Punta Cana, a town in the Dominican Republic known for its splendid beaches. “The weather is tropical so it’s perfect to just enjoy the sun by the beach and evenings will be really cool and pleasant. After working hard like we all do through the year, we plan to just sit by the beach and destress,” she says.

For many, the timing also aligns perfectly with the conclusion of a stressful exam period with families planning to take a deep dive into popular summer vacation destinations. Aliasgar Vadnagarwala, has chosen Turkey for its rich history and spectacular landscapes. “Food is one of the main reasons I want to visit and my children want to enjoy the hot air balloons in Cappadocia. Weather is around 22 degrees which is pleasant and definitely better than here,” shares Vadnagarwala who will be travelling on April 28.

Ranjini Nambiar, founder of Footloose Yatra Consultants notes that due to ‘Visas getting tougher to procure on short notice, many are opting for destinations like Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey. Mahipal Singh’s agency in Nagarathpete is also bustling with bookings for international destinations like Dubai and Turkey. “Turkey is getting a lot of bookings this year. Also, in summers, normally it is hot in India. So, people prefer to go to European countries like Spain and France that are colder,’ says Singh, adding that Europe however is always a favourite destination among Indians.