Travellers without borders

Every tourist visiting Champhai makes it a point to go across to Myanmar; a stroll as easy as visiting a nearby hamlet. The nearest tourist hotspot across the Myanmar border is the heart shaped Rih Dil Lake, which is imbued with legends. For the Chin tribes of the region, the lake is a passageway to heaven through which all souls must pass after death. A Mizo legend says it is the soul of a girl named Ri-Dhin who became a pool of water and found a place after travelling around the land. Surrounded by serene fields and breathtaking mountain views, the lake is a timeless reminder of travel seen from a vantage point above. A perfect Instagrammable destination, the Rih Dil Lake is a treasure of Myanmar’s complicated folk heritage. Commuting around the border area is easy and affordable thanks to bikes for hire that come with a rider: you’ve to hire a rider. Large groups can book cabs.