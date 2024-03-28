Tehri turns tourism paradise with a glass bridge, ropeway and more

Tehri, a district in the state of Uttarakhand, is all set to welcome more tourists with multiple developmental initiatives in the pipeline. Recently, the state’s tourism department revealed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved funding of INR 1,294 crore for various projects in Tehri.

While the bank will cover 80 percent of the expenses, the remaining 20 percent will be borne by the Government of Uttarakhand. The Department of tourism of Uttarakhand stated that seven projects, spanning six years, will be taken up on a priority basis in the district.

A major highlight is a tourism road stretching 15.7 km from Koti Colony to Dobra Chanti Bridge, featuring scenic viewpoints, cycling tracks and dedicated areas for hawkers. Plans are also underway for the construction of a 450-metre pedestrian suspension bridge with a glass floor, connecting Koti Colony and Tiwar village.

Additionally, a new ropeway project is on the horizon for Tipri-Madan Negi, promising to enhance accessibility and provide breathtaking views for visitors. However, the focus of the project goes beyond infrastructure with plans for the creation of a cultural haat at Dobra-Chanti. Complimenting this is the Uttarakhand Architecture Theme Park, which will enable visitors to take a plunge into the state’s rich culture and history.