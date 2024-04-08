Where to check out the Solar Eclipse from America?

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Eclipse Timings: From 12:39 p.m. (CDT) to 3:15 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:56 p.m. (CDT).

The Trail of Tears State Park with beautiful views of the Mississippi river should be your location for the day. You may later also engage in a Gone Girl Driving Tour which lets you explore the city through a Hollywood shoot location lens. When here, you cannot miss out on BG’s Deli and their famous Potato Skins.

Southern Illinois, Illinois

Eclipse Timings: From 12:42 p.m. (CDT) until 3:18 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:59 p.m. (CDT).

Nestled amidst the Shawnee National Forest is the Garden of Gods that would give you an unparalleled sight of the eclipse. Post that, you can continue with some outdoor adventures including zip lines or taste some wines at the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Eclipse Timings: From 1:45 p.m. (EDT) to 4:20 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:06 p.m. (EDT).

How thrilling will it be to watch the eclipse from the Racing Capital of the world? Visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this spectacle. You may also make a stop at the oldest bar in the area the Slippery Noodle Inn founded in 1850 and shake a leg with live musical performances.

Cleveland, Ohio

Eclipse Timings: From 1:59 p.m. (EDT) to 4:29 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:13 p.m. (EDT).

The Edgewater Park lets you capture this beautiful moment in your memoires. While there, do not miss out on taking instagrammable photographs with the iconic Cleveland sign, visit the Roll Hall of Fame Museum, catch a baseball game or visit Mabel’s BBQ for Barbecues with a twist.