Where to check out the Solar Eclipse from America?

If you are in America or visiting, then do not miss out on this unique phenomenon! Check out the total solar eclipse which will be passing through on April 8. Indulge gives you a roundup of where it can be spotted and what activities can you do nearby. The next time you can spot the solar eclipse is again in 2044, so make the most of it this time.
Dallas, Texas
Eclipse Timings: From 12:23 p.m. (CDT) to 3:02 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:40 p.m. (CDT).
Head over to the Dinosaur Valley Park to watch the eclipse at this tourist spot known for its prehistoric preservation. You may also take a stroll around the Arts District, watch a performance and indulge in delicious platefuls at El Bolero Cocina Mexicana.
Poteau, Oklahoma
Eclipse Timings: From 12:28 p.m. (CDT) to 3:06 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:45 p.m. (CDT).
Take an interesting hike up the Cavanal Hill for a front row spectatcle of the phenomenon. You can also take a tour of the Ouachita National Forest and Lake Wister State Park while there and don’t forget to relish delicious burgers at the Myers Drive-In.
Little Rock, Arkansas
Eclipse Timings: From 12:33 p.m. (CDT) to 3:11 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:51 p.m. (CDT).
In the heart of the Arkansas River Valley, the Pinnacle Mountain State is your seat for watching the eclipse. Also, enjoy a musical performance by the band The Machine who will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the First Security Amphitheatre. While you are there take a self-guided Little Rock Civil Rights Tour and visit iconic locations like Little Rock Central High School. You may also stop for a bite at the Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro.
Paducah, Kentucky
Eclipse Timings: From 12:42 p.m. (CDT) to 3:18 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 2:00 p.m. (CDT).
The Greenway Trail is your go-to place for viewing the eclipse. You may also check out the National Quilt Museum, Wall to Wall Floodwall Murals, and more. Enter The Coke Plant which was once a bottling plant for the famous beverage company but now houses several smaller eateries including Coffee House.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Eclipse Timings: From 12:39 p.m. (CDT) to 3:15 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:56 p.m. (CDT).
The Trail of Tears State Park with beautiful views of the Mississippi river should be your location for the day. You may later also engage in a Gone Girl Driving Tour which lets you explore the city through a Hollywood shoot location lens. When here, you cannot miss out on BG’s Deli and their famous Potato Skins.
Southern Illinois, Illinois
Eclipse Timings: From 12:42 p.m. (CDT) until 3:18 p.m. (CDT), with totality beginning at 1:59 p.m. (CDT).
Nestled amidst the Shawnee National Forest is the Garden of Gods that would give you an unparalleled sight of the eclipse. Post that, you can continue with some outdoor adventures including zip lines or taste some wines at the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.
Indianapolis, Indiana
Eclipse Timings: From 1:45 p.m. (EDT) to 4:20 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:06 p.m. (EDT).
How thrilling will it be to watch the eclipse from the Racing Capital of the world? Visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this spectacle. You may also make a stop at the oldest bar in the area the Slippery Noodle Inn founded in 1850 and shake a leg with live musical performances.
Cleveland, Ohio
Eclipse Timings: From 1:59 p.m. (EDT) to 4:29 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:13 p.m. (EDT).
The Edgewater Park lets you capture this beautiful moment in your memoires. While there, do not miss out on taking instagrammable photographs with the iconic Cleveland sign, visit the Roll Hall of Fame Museum, catch a baseball game or visit Mabel’s BBQ for Barbecues with a twist.
Erie, Pennsylvania
Eclipse Timings: From 2:02 p.m. (EDT) to 4:30 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:16 p.m. (EDT).
Soak in the moment along the shoreline and cliffs at the Erie Bluffs State Park. Walk down to the sunset point and enjoy the views or laze around Sara’s for the best milkshakes in town.
Buffalo, New York
Eclipse Timings: From 2:04 p.m. (EDT) to 3:15 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 1:56 p.m. (EDT).
If you haven’t been to the Niagara Falls, then this is your best excuse. You not only visit the famed waterfall but also watch the eclipse from around it. Also, trying out the Buffalo Wings is a must!
Burlington, Vermont
Eclipse Timings: From 2:14 p.m. (EDT) to 4:37 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:26 p.m. (EDT).
Surrounded by scenic beauties of Lake Champlain and Adirondack mountains, is the Battery Park in Burlington. Make it your destination for the day to peacefully watch the eclipse. You may also visit the nearby Church Street Marketplace and check out fresh seafood dining at the Shanty on the Shore.
Lancaster, New Hampshire
Eclipse Timings: From 2:16 p.m. (EDT) to 4:37 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:26 p.m. (EDT).
Choose between Weeks State Park or Milan Hill State Park and gather around for the spectacle. You can also take a trip to the Rialto Theatre or the Polish Princess Bakery afterwards.
Maine
Eclipse Timings: From 2:22 p.m. (EDT) to 4:40 p.m. (EDT), with totality beginning at 3:32 p.m. (EDT).
Maximise your experience by viewing the eclipse at the Baxter State Park with Katahdin, the state’s tallest mountain giving you company. Adventure lovers can also look out for hiking trails, canoeing adventures or fly fishing. Don’t miss out on the Maine Blueberry Pie or the Squash Doughnuts at the Appalachian Trail Café.