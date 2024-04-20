This summer, ditch the crowded beaches and scorching sand. Instead, trek towards breathtaking vistas and cool mountain air that beats the heat. Soak in the refreshing weather as you embark on the perfect summer adventure with our guide to six unforgettable treks across India.

Dodital

Uttarakhand’s hidden gem, the Dodital Lake, offers a 40-kilometer adventure from Agoda village. Crystal-green waters of the lake await at 3,024 metres. Legend has it that this is touted to be Lord Ganesha’s birthplace.

You can simply choose an easy trekking experience or go on to conquer the Darwa Pass at 4,151 metres. Witness the Himalayas unfold — dense forests and snow-capped ridges paint a beautiful landscape. Pleasant temperatures (13-18°C) make this a perfect summer escape.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Kashmir’s meadow of flowers nestled in the cool embrace of the Pir Panjal range, beckons trekkers in the hot summers of April and May. Imagine crisp air (3-13°C) brushing your face as you conquer the scenic trails.

For a moderate challenge, trek 13 kilometres to the breathtaking Alpather Lake, perched at a staggering 4,390 metres. But, in case you’re feeling more adventurous and have some additional time to spend, the Tosa Maidan trek awaits, with dynamic landscapes of meadows, rivers, ridges and rocky paths teeming with life. At the end of the steep climb, you’re treated to the breathtaking view of green pastures.

Sandakphu

Trade cityscapes for skyscapes on the crown of West Bengal — Sandakphu. This peak straddles the India-Nepal border, offering a taste of two cultures and a visual feast unlike any other. Trek through rhododendron forests and quaint villages, soaking in the hospitality of locals and the thrill of encountering Mount Everest and Mount Kanchenjunga in the distance.

This route also follows remnants of the Old Silk Route, adding a touch of ancient wonder to your journey. The trek caters to beginners, taking six to eleven days at a leisurely pace. Like a cherry on the cake, pleasant weather (17-15°C) with clear skies guarantees picture-perfect moments.