Dune by the yurt

An hour away, the small town of Nurata is said to have originated around the hilltop fortress Nur, which was built by Alexander the Great in the 4th-century BCE. Although now in ruins, its strategic location and complex water system invite wonder. Archaeological discoveries at the Chasma spring right beneath the fortress and the Zukarnay Petroglyphs a few kilometres away, date Nurata’s history to prehistoric periods. Legend has it that millennia ago, a fire rock—perhaps a meteorite—fell from the sky to create a spring of healing waters, lending the town its name, meaning ‘Ray of Father’ or divine light (nur). Today, the Chasma Complex including the spring, the Juma Mosque, the qubba (domed shrine) and the bathhouse, is visited by thousands of believers annually for religious celebrations.