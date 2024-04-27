Here's everything you need to know about the annual Amarnath Yatra

The pilgrimage circuit encompasses two main routes that can partially be covered by motorcycle and partially by foot. The first route is the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route while the other is the 14 km-long Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The latter, although shorter, is the more challenging option.

The trek will begin simultaneously from both routes. While the Amarnath Yatra welcomes devotees between the ages of 13 and 75, there are some health considerations. Women who are more than six weeks pregnant cannot participate and all pilgrims must undergo a mandatory health check-up to ensure they are fit for the trek.

To further bolster safety measures for this challenging journey, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are undergoing specialised training to join the Jammu & Kashmir Police’s Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs).