Beat the monsoon blues: Hiking essentials to keep you protected

Hiking is more than just a trek; it's a journey of discovery. With countless trails to explore and breathtaking landscapes to conquer, it's no wonder it's a favourite outdoor adventure for many. Imagine the thrill of hiking through a monsoon, when nature's canvas bursts with vibrant hues. From cascading waterfalls to mist-kissed mountain peaks, every step is a reward. Discover the essentials that will transform your monsoon hike into an unforgettable experience.