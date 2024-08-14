Beat the monsoon blues: Hiking essentials to keep you protected

Hiking is more than just a trek; it's a journey of discovery. With countless trails to explore and breathtaking landscapes to conquer, it's no wonder it's a favourite outdoor adventure for many. Imagine the thrill of hiking through a monsoon, when nature's canvas bursts with vibrant hues. From cascading waterfalls to mist-kissed mountain peaks, every step is a reward. Discover the essentials that will transform your monsoon hike into an unforgettable experience.
Mosquito repellents
Mosquitoes are a nuisance no matter what weather conditions, but during monsoons, with the increase in moisture and chances of water stagnation, carrying a mosquito repellent is necessary to avoid annoyance as well as diseases.
Bag cover
In cases of sudden rainfall while climbing, it is imperative to carry extra plastic bags and a bag cover to safegaurd all your belongings. This provides an extra level of protection from the water and keeps your supplies in perfect condition.
Dry bags
Dry bags are specially designed to be waterproof and are made of water-repellent materials like nylon and vinyl. As they are meant to be used for athletic purposes, they are lightweight and can handle tough terrain. Dry bags can be used to store electronic devices to keep them safe from moisture.
Quick-dry clothing
As the name suggests, quick dry clothing is made from materials that don’t retain water and are the perfect gear for hiking in monsoon. Materials like cotton should be avoided as they can irritate the skin after getting wet. Carrying a windcheater along is also advisable as they are water repellent and provide insulation in the cold weather.
First aid kit
Hiking in monsoon comes with its risks, such as fungus-cladded stones and slippery terrain. Due to the wet nature of the season, bacteria and fungus can also be a threat to health. A first aid kit along with anti-fungal creams is necessary to provide on-the-spot medical attention.