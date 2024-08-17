5 ways to spend ‘sundowners’ in Singapore

While visiting safari’s in the morning is quite adventurous, wouldn’t visiting it at night be even more thrilling? The Night Safari in Singapore is renowned for its first nocturnal zoo which is incidentally celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It operates from 7:15 am to midnight daily. While there, you can enjoy one-hour Twilight performance from 8 pm which has fire displays; go through a curated From Past to Present Exhibition (till September 8, 2024) which has on display stories and photographs of the evolution of the park; feeding sessions for Indian Rhino, Sloth Bear, and Clouded Leopard. You can take a slice of your adventure back home through a memorable photograph. Also, don’t forget to check out the Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant from 5:30 pm onwards which offers a variety of delicious dishes to try.