5 ways to spend ‘sundowners’ in Singapore

Singapore has always been an exciting destination for vacations. While one tends to sightsee during the day, for the evenings it’s the usual street food hopping or shopping. While those are definitely activities that can be done, here are a few more exciting options to choose from. So, are you taking notes to re-arrange your Singapore itinerary?
For the art and culture enthusiasts, Theatres on the Bay, the iconic twin –shell arts centre on Esplanade is not only an architectural marvel but also doles out opportunity to immerse in the rich cultural life with world-class performances to free cultural events. With its extended operational hours till 3 am, one has ample time to catch up with a cultural performance after a day’s sightseeing.
If you have seen Marina Bay during the day, now get ready to experience its magic during the night. You can opt for a guided cycling tour of the area during the night. This bike tour takes you through sights like Singapore River, neon-lit supertrees at the Gardens, the Singapore flyover, and Marina Bay Sands. The tour includes your bike rental, helmet, water, and a poncho. If you are a cycle enthusiast or a fitness freak, then this tour serves both the purpose while seeing the marvels of the city.
Who doesn’t want to revel in spooky stories and haunted locations? Check out the local spooky tours which offer you a guided walk of some of the haunted locations of the city followed by the tales associated with them. These thrilling tours blend folklore, take you through dark alleys, historic sites, mysterious landmarks, and more. Among the various options available for thrill seekers, Changi Point, Fort Canning Park, and Haw Par Villa are major hotspots.
While visiting safari’s in the morning is quite adventurous, wouldn’t visiting it at night be even more thrilling? The Night Safari in Singapore is renowned for its first nocturnal zoo which is incidentally celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It operates from 7:15 am to midnight daily. While there, you can enjoy one-hour Twilight performance from 8 pm which has fire displays; go through a curated From Past to Present Exhibition (till September 8, 2024) which has on display stories and photographs of the evolution of the park; feeding sessions for Indian Rhino, Sloth Bear, and Clouded Leopard. You can take a slice of your adventure back home through a memorable photograph. Also, don’t forget to check out the Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant from 5:30 pm onwards which offers a variety of delicious dishes to try.
Throw in some fun acities while oyu are enjoying in Singapore. Check out karaoke bars like K. STAR. These family bars allow you to spend quality time with friends and family till the wee hours of morning – 3 – 4 am, on weekdays and weekends respectively; and try your luck in music by unleashing the inner musician in you.