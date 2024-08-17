Holiday mode on

However, not all travel plans have been without challenges. Amit Mishra, founder of Tripper Tales, notes that the recent floods in Wayanad have deterred many from visiting the region. “People are hesitant to travel to any part of Kerala right now because of the situation. So, we’re focusing on destinations like Puducherry, Hampi, Kodaikanal, Chikkamagaluru, and Gokarna, which are relatively less risky,” he says, adding that their tours are fully booked, with around 270 travellers set to embark on their journeys this weekend.