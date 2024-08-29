Bird watching in Bharatpur: Exploring the rich avian life in Keoladeo National Park

Keoladeo National Park, located in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, is a haven for bird-watchers and nature enthusiasts. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, often referred to as the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, is home to an astounding variety of bird species, making it a prime destination for avian aficionados.

A bird watcher's paradise

Keoladeo National Park spans over 29 square kilometers of wetlands, woodlands and grasslands, creating a diverse habitat for over 370 species of birds. During the migratory season, from October to March, the park comes alive with flocks of migratory birds from as far as Siberia and Central Asia. Species such as the Siberian crane, painted stork and bar-headed goose are among the many highlights for visitors.

Exploring the park

Visitors can explore Keoladeo National Park on foot, by bicycle, or in a cycle rickshaw, guided by knowledgeable local rickshaw pullers who double as birding guides. These guides have an intimate understanding of the park’s avian residents and can point out elusive species, making the experience both educational and enjoyable.

Must-see birds

· Siberian crane: Once a regular visitor, the critically endangered Siberian crane’s sightings have become rare, but its historical presence is a significant part of the park’s allure.

· Painted stork: These striking birds with their vibrant plumage and long bills are commonly seen nesting in the park’s trees.

· Bar-headed goose: Known for their incredible high-altitude migrations over the Himalayas, these geese are a spectacular sight in the park’s wetlands.

· Sarusa crane: The world's tallest flying bird, often seen in pairs, adds to the park's charm with its elegant presence.

Best times to visit

The ideal time to visit Keoladeo National Park is during the winter months, from October to March. During this period, the park is a temporary home to numerous migratory birds escaping the harsh winters of their native habitats. Early morning and late afternoon are the best times for bird watching, as the birds are most active during these cooler hours.

Conservation efforts

Keoladeo National Park has faced challenges like water shortages and habitat degradation. However, ongoing conservation efforts, including water management and habitat restoration, have helped maintain its status as a premier bird-watching destination. The park’s success in avian conservation serves as a model for other wildlife sanctuaries in India.

Tips for bird watchers

1. Bring binoculars and a field guide: Essential tools for identifying and observing birds up close.

2. Hire a local guide: Their expertise can greatly enhance your bird-watching experience.

3. Wear neutral colours: Blend into the environment to avoid startling the birds.

4. Stay silent and patient: Birds can be shy, so a quiet approach increases your chances of sightings.

Keoladeo National Park offers an unparalleled bird-watching experience, combining rich biodiversity with serene natural beauty. Whether you are a seasoned birder or a curious traveller, a visit to this sanctuary will leave you with unforgettable memories of India’s vibrant avian life.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)