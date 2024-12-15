Lucy in the sky with diamonds via night tourism

Traditionally, vacation itineraries were packed with daytime activities—visiting monuments, basking on sun-soaked beaches, exploring bustling local markets, or heading on hiking trails. But as the hustle and bustle of the day quiets down, a different side of destinations comes to life, and it’s drawing more people out to explore. This shift towards night tourism is offering travellers the opportunity to experience places in a new light, transforming the way they approach relaxation, exploration, and adventure.

Night tourism is more than a trend. As more travellers seek these after-dark adventures, destinations are responding with innovative ways to explore the night. Because some of the most unforgettable travel moments can happen under the quiet, starlit sky, when the world feels a little more magical.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

For those who prefer to stay awake at night, stargazing is a popular pursuit. Away from the light pollution of urban centres, national parks, mountain retreats, remote villages, and desert resorts worldwide are capitalising on this trend, offering guided stargazing tours, telescopes, and even astronomy classes to help visitors appreciate the cosmos.

“Stargazing has been around for quite some time, but only recently has it seen growing interest among travellers of all ages. Until a few years ago, there were few opportunities for people to experience astro-tourism activities,” says Ramashish Ray, founder, Starscapes, which collaborates regularly with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to promote astro-tourism in the state.

Today, you can enjoy incredible views year-round in places like Mauna Kea in Hawaii or dark sky parks like Galloway Forest Park in Scotland. In India, Spiti and Nubra are well-known spots, but their remote locations can make access challenging. “Even now, many overlook the excellent stargazing spots such as Benital, Jageshwar, Kausani, and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand. The sand dunes near Jaisalmer and the dark skies of Coorg also offer suitable conditions,” says Ray.

Chasing the Lights

Among the most breathtaking nocturnal experiences is witnessing the auroras. With its swirling greens, pinks, and violets, it has long captivated travellers. Destinations like Iceland, Norway, Canada, and Finland have seen a surge in tourism.

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 Report, searches for Tromsø, Norway, soared by 142 per cent on January 1, 2024, compared to the previous year. The report also reveals that for 44 per cent of Indian travellers surveyed, witnessing the Northern Lights has become a top bucket-list experience. “The aurora’s unpredictability makes every sighting feel like a personal discovery,” says Karl Renjik, an independent travel consultant in Tromsø. “Our specialised tours are seeing more visitors each year,” he says.

Night Out

For wildlife enthusiasts, night safaris offer a chance to see creatures rarely spotted during the day. Growing in popularity across Africa, Asia, and Australia, these guided tours reveal the world of nocturnal animals. Under the cover of darkness, species like leopards, owls, bats, and nocturnal reptiles emerge, creating a truly unique wildlife experience.

“Using infrared technology and night-vision equipment, guides help visitors uncover the hidden lives of animals that thrive after dusk. These experiences are not only thrilling but also offer deeper insights into the biodiversity and behaviours of wildlife that remain hidden by day,” says Richa Shah, 45, a Noida-based homemaker, who visited Tanzania last year and participated in a night game drive.

Swede Dreams

In a world where sleep deprivation is increasingly common due to stressful work lives and constant connectivity, the concept of travel centred around rejuvenation is gaining traction. Enter sleep tourism, where the primary goal is to catch up on rest, enjoy deep sleep, and fully embrace relaxation. Luxurious resorts, secluded cabins, and wellness retreats around the world now offer sleep-focused packages, featuring everything from sleep trackers and luxury mattresses to blackout shades and sleep programmes curated by sleep experts. It’s a market that is projected to grow by nearly eight per cent, adding over $400 billion between 2023 and 2028, according to HTF Market Intelligence.

Among these travellers, Sweden is a hotspot, for blending Nordic wellness with its pristine landscapes. Spain, Japan and South Korea are popular too. “I took off to Stockholm in January for a week. The focus at the sleep resort was on creating an environment that allowed guests to reconnect with their natural sleep rhythms and waking up truly refreshed. The long nights, clean air, peaceful surroundings and cool temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for restorative sleep” says Karan Singh, 32, an advertising professional based in Mumbai.

Story by Sneha Mahale