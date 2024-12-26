Five unmissable ways to usher in New Year from New Zealand

While you will be able to listen to Grammy-nominated US rapper Ice Spice and Italian house music trio Meduza to hip hop beats by British-Indian artist Panjabi MC at the Rhythm & Vines Festival; what makes it stand apart from other festivals is its location- Gisborne, which happens to be the first city in the country to experience Sunrise. So, make the most of the first sunrise of the New Year along with foot-tapping beats. To take a quick break you can also unwind at the Tatapouri Bay or Waikanae beaches nearby.

Dates: December 30, 2024 – January 2, 2025

Location: Tairāwhiti, Gisborne