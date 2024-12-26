Five unmissable ways to usher in New Year from New Zealand

Detox all the stresses in your life amidst the sprawling natural landscapes of New Zealand. If you happen to be in the country or are planning a quick year-end trip, then check out some of the happening events which can not be given a miss. Make your New Year wholesome and indulge in newer experience this year.
The Northern Bass Festival gives you a glimpse of the Northlandic celebrations. This go-to destination is 1.5 hours away from Auckland and is the perfect space to be if you are looking for an electrifying start to 2025. With bass-heavy beats performed by underground and emerging local talents like Melodownz and Dera Meelan along with international talents, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to meet and enjoy with like-minded music enthusiasts. Accommodation also includes the beautiful beaches and campgrounds nearby which allows you to feel the festival’s pulse.
Dates: December 29-31, 2024
Location: Mangawhai
While you will be able to listen to Grammy-nominated US rapper Ice Spice and Italian house music trio Meduza to hip hop beats by British-Indian artist Panjabi MC at the Rhythm & Vines Festival; what makes it stand apart from other festivals is its location- Gisborne, which happens to be the first city in the country to experience Sunrise. So, make the most of the first sunrise of the New Year along with foot-tapping beats. To take a quick break you can also unwind at the Tatapouri Bay or Waikanae beaches nearby.
Dates: December 30, 2024 – January 2, 2025
Location: Tairāwhiti, Gisborne
If you are unable to catch the first sunrise along with beaches, then head down South to catch some of the most thrilling adventures at the foot of the Southern Alps. The Rhythm & Alps, is a sister Festival to the Rhythm & Vines and offers you breath-taking scenery along with musical performances by global artistes like Becky Hill, Andy C, Lime Cordiale, Shapeshifter, Sir Dave Dobbyn and more. For those looking for a thrill can pitch their own tent, stay at a campervan, or hire a teepee. Check out activities like heli-hiking or skydiving along with the classic treks.
Dates: December 29- 31, 2024
Location: Wānaka
Celebrate music, arts and nature at the AUM New Year Festival. An hour ahead of Auckland at the coastal Kanuka forest, this festival invites everyone along with families to soak in the community spirit. One can find the stunning world of visual arts, wellness workshops, whimsical experiences like World’s Greatest Unicorn Gathering or the Madhatter’s Cocktail Party come together apart from musical performances by international sensations like Salmonella Dub Soundsystem and Devilskin.
Dates: December 30, 2024 – January 2, 2025
Location: South Head Auckland
If you want to celebrate the New Year in the lap of luxury the check out the Highlife Festival. This year, the Festival takes you through the Wild Estate Vineyard in the Waiheke Island. Packed with top DJ night, gourmet food, and vineyard views, be prepared to welcome the New Year in a lavish style. You can also take a quick tour of the nearby vineyards clubbing it with the Festival visit.
Date: December 1, 2024
Location: Waiheke Island