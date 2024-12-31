Exploring Virginia’s musical roots: A journey through the crooked road

Virginia is a treasure trove of musical heritage, and at the heart of this rich tapestry lies Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, designated as the official Birthplace of Country Music by the U.S. Congress in 1998. Music in Virginia dates back to its Appalachian folk traditions, weaving through gospel and blues to shape the sounds that define American country music today. To truly appreciate the origins of this enduring genre, a visit to Bristol and the surrounding regions is essential.
The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, marking its importance in showcasing the area’s musical culture. This cherished route allows music enthusiasts and curious travellers alike to explore the rich history of the region through its many music spots, museums, festivals, and historic sites. Each stop along the trail reveals the legacy of musicians who have contributed to the evolution of American music.
One notable highlight on the Crooked Road is the Ralph Stanley Museum, located in Clintwood. This tribute to the late bluegrass legend Dr Ralph Stanley is more than just a collection of artefacts; it serves as a hub for education, workshops, and live performances. Ralph Stanley II, Dr Stanley’s son and fellow musician, passionately shares how the museum aims to inspire young musicians to continue the Appalachian bluegrass tradition. For those who have seen the acclaimed film O Brother Where Art Thou, the music of Dr Ralph Stanley will surely resonate, as many of his songs found a new audience through its soundtrack.
Continuing along the trail, visitors will discover the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, which has celebrated the legacy of the “First Family of Country Music” for over 50 years. Each Saturday night, the Fold hosts concerts that feature the timeless sounds of country and bluegrass music, inviting visitors to join in traditional flatfoot dancing. Rita Forrester, the granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, warmly engages with guests, sharing stories behind the extensive collection of Carter Family memorabilia, which includes stage outfits, awards, and heartfelt letters from the family’s storied past.
The journey culminates in Bristol, where the iconic Bristol Sessions were recorded in 1927, marking a pivotal moment in country music history. The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) serves as a nonprofit organisation dedicated to preserving the region’s musical legacy. BCM aims to educate and engage audiences worldwide about the historical significance of the Bristol Sessions, fostering recognition and economic benefits for local communities. Through its museum, festival, and radio station, BCM continually strives to celebrate and promote Bristol’s rich musical heritage.
At the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, visitors can delve into the profound impact of evolving sound technology on the Bristol Sessions. The museum highlights the innovative use of the Western electric microphone, which allowed for higher-quality recordings, forever changing the landscape of country music. Pioneers such as Ralph Peer played crucial roles in shaping the industry, introducing standards for royalties and copyrights that still resonate today. The museum features a wealth of exhibits, including photographs, artefacts, and a digital archive, all telling the fascinating story of this pivotal moment in music history.
No visit to the Crooked Road would be complete without a stop at the Floyd Country Store. For four decades, the weekly Friday Night Jamboree has transformed this quaint general store into a lively venue for entertainment. Locals and visitors of all ages gather to partake in traditional dances accompanied by authentic old-time and bluegrass music. The lively atmosphere often spills out into the streets, creating a vibrant celebration of music and community.
The Crooked Road offers a plethora of other music heritage sites worth exploring. The Lincoln Theatre in Marion presents the award-winning “Song of the Mountains” concert series each month, while the annual Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax draws musicians and spectators alike. The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon is another gem, showcasing the region's artistic and musical heritage.
Exploring Virginia’s musical roots along the Crooked Road provides an enriching experience for music lovers and history buffs alike. Each stop along this remarkable trail reveals unique stories and sounds that have shaped the American music landscape, reminding us of the enduring legacy that continues to thrive in this beautiful region. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of country music or simply curious about its origins, a journey through Virginia’s musical heritage promises to be unforgettable.