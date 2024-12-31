Exploring Virginia’s musical roots: A journey through the crooked road

Virginia is a treasure trove of musical heritage, and at the heart of this rich tapestry lies Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, designated as the official Birthplace of Country Music by the U.S. Congress in 1998. Music in Virginia dates back to its Appalachian folk traditions, weaving through gospel and blues to shape the sounds that define American country music today. To truly appreciate the origins of this enduring genre, a visit to Bristol and the surrounding regions is essential.

The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, marking its importance in showcasing the area’s musical culture. This cherished route allows music enthusiasts and curious travellers alike to explore the rich history of the region through its many music spots, museums, festivals, and historic sites. Each stop along the trail reveals the legacy of musicians who have contributed to the evolution of American music.