Here are five family-friendly destinations in India

India is a treasure trove of diverse cultures, landscapes and experiences, making it an ideal destination for family-friendly travel. Here are some top kid-friendly destinations in India that promise adventure, learning and fun for the entire family.
Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a mix of history, culture and entertainment that can captivate kids and adults alike. Visit the magnificent Amber Fort, where children can enjoy elephant rides and explore the sprawling palace complex. The City Palace and Jantar Mantar observatory are also educational stops that provide insights into India's royal history and astronomical advancements. For some fun, head to Chokhi Dhani, an ethnic village resort that offers camel rides, puppet shows and traditional Rajasthani cuisine.
Kerala’s serene backwaters provide a unique and relaxing experience for families. Embark on a houseboat cruise through the lush, palm-fringed waterways of Alleppey or Kumarakom. Kids will love spotting birds and watching local life along the banks. Kerala also boasts beautiful beaches, wildlife sanctuaries and hill stations like Munnar, where families can visit tea plantations, enjoy boat rides, and take nature walks.
For families with a sense of adventure, Rishikesh is the perfect destination. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh offers activities like river rafting, trekking and camping. The serene environment of the Ganga River and the backdrop of the Himalayas make it an ideal place for yoga and meditation sessions suitable for all ages. Don’t miss the evening Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, a spiritual experience that captivates children and adults.
Introduce your kids to the wonders of wildlife at Jim Corbett National Park, India’s oldest national park. Families can embark on jeep safaris to spot tigers, elephants and a variety of other wildlife in their natural habitat. The park also offers nature walks and bird-watching opportunities, making it an educational experience that fosters a love for nature and conservation in young minds.
Goa is more than just beaches and nightlife; it’s a fantastic destination for families. The sandy shores and gentle waves of Baga and Calangute beaches are perfect for kids to play and swim. Goa also has several water parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations to explore. For a cultural experience, visit Old Goa to see the historic churches and the charming Latin Quarter of Fontainhas.
India's diverse destinations ensure that families can find the perfect blend of adventure, culture and relaxation. Whether you're exploring majestic forts, cruising tranquil backwaters, or spotting wildlife in a jungle, these kid-friendly destinations offer unforgettable experiences for the entire family.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)