Here are five family-friendly destinations in India

Goa is more than just beaches and nightlife; it’s a fantastic destination for families. The sandy shores and gentle waves of Baga and Calangute beaches are perfect for kids to play and swim. Goa also has several water parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations to explore. For a cultural experience, visit Old Goa to see the historic churches and the charming Latin Quarter of Fontainhas.

India's diverse destinations ensure that families can find the perfect blend of adventure, culture and relaxation. Whether you're exploring majestic forts, cruising tranquil backwaters, or spotting wildlife in a jungle, these kid-friendly destinations offer unforgettable experiences for the entire family.

(Written by Manik Kichugari)