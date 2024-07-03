Five vibrant festivals across South America that are worth adding to your travel cart

South America, a vibrant continent brimming with cultural diversity, hosts an array of festivals that showcase its rich heritage, lively spirit and love for celebration. Here are five must-visit festivals that promise unforgettable experiences for any traveller.
Arguably the most famous festival in South America, Rio's Carnival is a riot of colour, music and dance. Held every February or March before Lent, this festival features spectacular parades, samba music and flamboyant costumes. The highlight is the Samba Parade at the Sambadrome, where samba schools compete in a dazzling display of creativity and rhythm. Street parties, known as blocos, offer a more informal way to join in the festivities.
Inti Raymi, the Festival of the Sun, is an ancient Incan celebration held every June 24th in Cusco, Peru. This festival, which honors the Incan sun god Inti, involves elaborate re-enactments of Incan ceremonies, traditional music and dance. The main event takes place at the historic Sacsayhuamán fortress, where participants, dressed in vibrant costumes, perform rituals that have been passed down through generations.
Mendoza, Argentina, is renowned for its wine and the Fiesta de la Vendimia, or Grape Harvest Festival, is a tribute to this heritage. Celebrated in early March, the festival includes parades, music, and dance, culminating in the crowning of the Harvest Queen. The event also features wine tastings, vineyard tours and a grand fireworks display, making it a paradise for wine enthusiasts.
Recognized by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, the Barranquilla Carnival is Colombia's most significant cultural event. Held in February or March, it is a vibrant blend of African, Indigenous, and Spanish traditions. The carnival includes parades, music, dance, and colorful costumes, with the Battle of the Flowers parade being the highlight.
In early February, Puno, Bolivia, transforms into a hub of cultural celebration with the Festival de la Candelaria. This event combines Indigenous and Catholic traditions, featuring processions, folkloric dances, and music. The festival honours the Virgin of Candelaria, the patron saint of Puno and includes elaborate costumes and performances that highlight the region's cultural diversity.