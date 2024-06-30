Four cultural festivals that provide a glimpse of India's vibrant heritage

The Ziro Festival of Music, held in Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh in September, is a unique celebration of indie music amidst lush green landscapes and rice fields. The festival promotes independent musicians and bands from across India and beyond, offering a platform for eclectic music genres against the backdrop of the picturesque Ziro Valley. Visitors can camp under the stars, explore local cuisine, and immerse themselves in a blend of music, nature, and cultural exchange.