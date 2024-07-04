This holistic wellness retreat in Azerbaijan’s scenic Gabala region is an ideal spot to go for a detox

A green retreat

We set out for Azerbaijan to experience a 3-day Active Detox Henri Chenot programme at Chenot Palace Gabala nestled amidst the lush green Caucasian Forest overlooking the majestic Nohur Lake.

This exotic country -- which shares its borders with Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Iran, and is traditionally known for the Inner City in Baku, and the still waters of Caspian Sea – is fast becoming a popular destination for wellness retreats as well. Chenot’s opulent wellness property in Gabala is just a smooth 5-hour ride away from the airport in Baku.

Purely focused on wellness, the retreat offers state-of-the-art facilities amidst pristine natural surroundings for those seeking solace in detoxification. The interiors of this imposing chalet warm up to you with its fuss-free chic décor having a European flair. A walk around the property, sprawling across a whopping 26 hectares of land, gave us a fair idea of this picturesque spot meant for the discerning luxe wellness seekers. With about 72 ritzy rooms and suites, three capacious villas with private spas, and a medical centre spread across 6,000 sq metres, Chenot Palace fuses energy and serenity perfectly.

Our rooms facing the outdoor pool were comfortably smug with extended balconies for a great view of the jade green lake and the mountains beyond.