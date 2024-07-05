Drukyul’s Literature & Arts Festival returns to Bhutan!

If you’re a bookworm and can’t get enough of great reading or are obsessed with books and everything concerned with literature and arts, then this will come to you are great news as Bhutan Echoes just announced the 13th Edition of the Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival 2024 (DLAF), scheduled for August 3 to 5, in Thimphu, Bhutan.
The festival, which is very popular and one of the most famous literature and arts festivals in the region is organised under the patronage of the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and promises to be a captivating showcase of literature, culture and art.
The festival is also a great opportunity to travel around the Himalayan kingdom that is often called the ‘happiest place on earth.’ DLAF 2024 will explore the theme of Mindfulness, inspired by Bhutanese values of compassion, harmony and self-awareness and will feature esteemed guests such as Sudha Murty, Anton Hur and Ashwin Sanghi, alongside engaging panel discussions, workshops and readings.
DLAF proudly stands as the crowning jewel of Bhutan Echoes, an initiative devoted to nurturing literature, culture and the arts within the serene kingdom. The festival has welcomed distinguished speakers such as Ruskin Bond, Pico Iyer, Vikas Swarup, Markus Zusak, Padma Lakshmi, Vikram Seth, Kabir Bedi, Kunzang Choden and Pawo Choyning Dorji in past editions.
Once there, do try and spare some time for travel around the picturesque country. You can visit the National Memorial Chhorten, The Memorial Stupa which is located on Doeboom Lam in the southern-central part of Thimpu, or Tashichho Dzong, a Buddhist monastery and fortress on the northern edge of the city, on the western bank of the River Wang Chu.
There’s also Simtokha Dzong also known as Sangak Zabdhon Phodrang, which is a small dzong (fortified monastery) in the vicinity. The dzong was built in 1628 by Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal, who unified Bhutan and it is the first of its kind built in the kingdom.