Drukyul’s Literature & Arts Festival returns to Bhutan!

If you’re a bookworm and can’t get enough of great reading or are obsessed with books and everything concerned with literature and arts, then this will come to you are great news as Bhutan Echoes just announced the 13th Edition of the Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival 2024 (DLAF), scheduled for August 3 to 5, in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The festival, which is very popular and one of the most famous literature and arts festivals in the region is organised under the patronage of the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and promises to be a captivating showcase of literature, culture and art.