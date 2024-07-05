The upcoming Otaku Festival in Bengaluru promises to be a paradise for anime lovers

Apart from these, the festival also has multiple brand collaborations, like the Red Bull F1 Simulator, which is a gaming zone. One can also participate in various workshops like origami and face painting. What makes the festival unique is the scale on which it is being organised. Also, the festival is community driven. “One gap that we saw is that people perceive anime as just Naruto or other new and more popular characters, but in reality, anime has been existing for a really long time. We had Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z, to just name a few, so there will be stalls for those as well,” adds Hariprasad.

The judges for the cosplay competition includes Ankita Kemkar and Rohit Kailashiya, who have won multiple awards and competitions. They are known for making their own costumes, which is a really crucial part. We end our conversation with Hariprasad by asking him what’s next for Blend Community. “Following this, we will start working on Blend Bazaar, which we plan to do in the month of February and it is going to be bigger than last year. We are also planning on a bigger sneaker festival and we are calling it Sole Town. That is a work in progress and we will probably be announcing it in a couple of months.”

INR 99 onwards. July 6 and 7, 11 am onwards. At Garuda Mall, Magrath Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so